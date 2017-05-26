Quantcast

Circuit Court in Hanover APPROVED the Elected School Boards Referendum!

Posted on May 26, 2017.

It is now time to get the 10,000 signatures to get elected school boards on the ballot in Hanover County!

Two upcoming meetings are for training and petition distribution (from the FB page for the Elected School Board referendum drive):

Wednesday, 5/31 at 7:30pm at Atlee Branch Library

Friday, 6/2 at 12pm at Roma’s on Bell Creek (no refreshments will be included but feel free to grab lunch for yourself while you are there)

If you cannot make either of these sessions and want to collect signatures, please send a PM to this page, and we will get you started!

I am committed to this cause and it is a bit like running for office!  And we all know what that means

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


2 Responses to “Circuit Court in Hanover APPROVED the Elected School Boards Referendum!”

  1. Benny James says:
    May 27, 2017 at 7:19 AM

    “The Deep State” government bureacraps who run Hanover County and control the schools oppose this action. They will pull out all the stops to defeat it. They don’t want “New Eyes” looking at the school board shenanigans.

    People you think are your friends will pull out all the stops to defeat elected school boards in Hanover County. Prepare to do battle on this issue. Just sayin’.

    Follow the money.

    Reply
  2. mr green jeans says:
    May 27, 2017 at 3:11 PM

    Anyone heard of RECALL.
    Much easier. Really works! Like surgery.
    LO, follow the Money!

    Reply

Archives

