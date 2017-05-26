It is now time to get the 10,000 signatures to get elected school boards on the ballot in Hanover County!

Two upcoming meetings are for training and petition distribution (from the FB page for the Elected School Board referendum drive):

Wednesday, 5/31 at 7:30pm at Atlee Branch Library Friday, 6/2 at 12pm at Roma’s on Bell Creek (no refreshments will be included but feel free to grab lunch for yourself while you are there) If you cannot make either of these sessions and want to collect signatures, please send a PM to this page, and we will get you started!

I am committed to this cause and it is a bit like running for office! And we all know what that means…

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

