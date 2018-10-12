RedState and several other media outlets are reporting that witches in NYC are going to cast spells on new Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh next Saturday, October 20, from 7 to 10 EDT (From CNS):

Witches plan to place a public hex on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh through an occult ritual on Oct. 20 in New York City, an event sponsored by Catland Books, which describes itself as “Brooklyn’s premiere occult bookshop & spiritual community space.” The planned ritual has been advertised on Facebook. “Please join us for a public hex on Brett Kavanaugh, upon all rapists and the patriarchy at large which emboldens, rewards and protects them,” reads the description for the event, “Ritual to Hex Brett Kavanaugh.”

Now don’t laugh; the Bible takes spells and curses seriously:

Leviticus 19:31 ‘Do not turn to mediums or spiritists; do not seek them out to be defiled by them. I am the LORD your God. (KJV)

No there is only one answer to this: The Christian community must unite in prayer at the same time – or before. Here’s what we must do, church!

Go to your local sanctuary this weekend: Go to the altar and pray protection of God on not only Justice Kavanaugh but other leaders.

Share with your pastor and other leaders in your church and denomination. Let’s use FB etc to spread the news.

Schedule a time during that 7 to 10 PM (EDT) to pray God against that spell. Maybe see if your sanctuary can be open for prayer.

We must act; too long the devils have had the free rein. Who’s with me on this?

Remember: The fervent prayer of a righteous person avails much (James 5:16) None of us are right with God except through Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. If you need to discuss that with God, go here for a way to do it.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

