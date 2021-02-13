Coming to the Table: Tazikis Food Review

Happy New Year 2021!!! This is my first contribution to Virginia Right since the New Year!!!!!! (Corey throwing confetti in the air).

Since “the” new Administration is calling for “unity”, I took some time deciding what my first contribution of the New Year would be. Regardless of what side of the isle you may sit on, you have to eat. So the best way I can promote “unity” as advised by President Joe Biden (still is to talk about food. Because face it folks, we all gotta eat!!!!



Following a recent visit to the eye doctor Mandy and I were shopping and we were in the Wegmans shopping center off Midlothian Turnpike. We decided to check out Taziki’s located at 12643 Stone Village Way Midlothian, Virginia 23113. I had not had a good Gyro since I left New York City in 2001. On the menu was Gyro’s!!!! Super excited, I placed my order Lamb Gyro with chips and a tomato cucumber salad.



First, the customer service at the counter was outstanding!!! You know in this post Covid-19 world we are living in good customer service is hard to come by. Our cashier was friendly, respectful and asked us if we had visited the establishment before. After we advised that this was our first visit, he allowed us to check the menu after making his suggestions for the best selling dishes.



By this time, I could only think Gyro, so that is what I stuck with. Many other local take out restaurants have attempted the Gyro. The last one I tried was America’s Best Wings on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield, Virginia. As my father used to say, “that was a wash”.



I gave that poor excuse for a Gyro to the dog. But THIS Tazikis Gyro was tender, flavorful and down right delicious. I felt like I was home in New York. I look forward to returning again and selecting something else on the menu. If your out and about in Midlothian, Virginia check it out for yourself.



Taziki’s

12643 Stone Village Way

Midlothian, Virginia 23113

804 245 8113

Www.tazikis.com