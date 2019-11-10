Commonwealth of Virginia 2019 Election

For many, the 2019 off cycle election in the Commonwealth of Virginia was a bitter pill to swallow. The Democrats have taken over control of the General Assembly for the first time in 24 years. (Side bar, that is why the Virginia flag is upside down on all of my social media accounts, as I believe we are in distress).



I figured this was going to happen. Two things occurred in my opinion. First, race was used in order to redistrict. This created a dilution of former Republican areas.



Next, big money from outside our Commonwealth, along with protesters from outside our Commonwealth were brought in. One of my GOP brothers called it “parachuting in.”

Regardless, we still have to stand firm and continue to fight the good fight. Superheroes always have to fight an uphill battle. Jesus and his disciples had to fight an uphill battle. All of my Hip Hop heroes and heroines had to fight an uphill battle. In my life, I have had to fight an uphill battle. Why do we think this current political state of affairs is going to be any different?



I hear my Captain yelling out orders, “Fauconier dig in!!!!!!!There are no re enforcements coming!!!!!! Use your ammo sparingly! And if it goes shit sideways…….keep a bullet for yourself!!!”

I guess that is what 4 tours in Afghanistan and 15 years as a road deputy in Stafford County will teach you.



For the past three years I have been active with the Virginia Citizens Defense League (known herein as the VCDL). In that time, I have been the only Black American (I do not use the term African American because it only tells us where we started and where we have ended up. There is a lot of the where we have been missing) Lobby Day Leader. But just because the other members and supporters of the VCDL do not LOOK like me, does not mean we do not share anything in common. We are all standing up together to protect our second amendment rights.

If you visit a Commonwealth of Virginia office building between Fredericksburg and Alexandria or out west to Harrisonburg, it is my command which handles security. Our job, is to protect you regardless of your political beliefs.



My favorite Eminem lyric from Renegade, “Do you know what I had to do to get here?! I don’t think you do so stay tuned and keep your ear glued to the stereo……”



Mandy was home one day by herself and our doggie daughter Eva Elizabeth a ten pound Malti-poo started to bark. Her bark was so “different” it brought Mandy downstairs……face to face with a Male intruder. Mandy grabbed a knife off the block in the kitchen. Out the window went the intruder. I remember coming home and the Henrico County Police Officer who responded told me that I needed a bigger dog. I disagreed with the Officer and explained that in my opinion, Eva earned her keep that day. To this day she starts Onix (125 pound Caine Corso mix) and June (85 pound Pit Bull Lab mix) to bark.



This is why I became interested in security and law enforcement. And at work what do you think happens when a politician walks in with no security????? Bingo, me and my team get converted to security detail for the same people who want to take away our rights. I hear the Captain now, “Fauconier serious face, no political talk!!! That goddam Libertarian talk it’s just Republican lite!!!!”



What am I going to do? Pray for strength in the way of great adversity. Continue to write letters and speak to all political leaders regardless of their perspectives.Signing up to be a Lobby Day Leader with the VCDL for January 2020 as well as connecting with my Tea Party brothers and sisters.

