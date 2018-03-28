After the recent rash of school shootings, the Dems pushed hard for stricter gun legislation. With shooting survivors like Emma Gonzalez becoming the fresh face of the anti-gun agenda, one might think that state and local governments would be caving under the pressure, but not everyone is willing to cow down to the political Left.

In Kansas, the House is planning to hear a bill that would make it easier, with increased training, for teachers to carry concealed guns. “The Safety Act” could enable faculty members to optimize school security.

In Florida, where a gunman killed 17 students and teachers in February, the Senate has passed legislation that will permit a select number of teachers to access guns that will be held in secure gun safes throughout campus grounds.

The lamestream media will not focus on this, instead opting to exploit the loss felt by teenagers in order to promote their tired “guns are bad” narrative. February was all about school shooter Nikolas Cruz despite the fact that the very same month, an Illinois man saved his neighbor’s life by warding off a knife-wielding attacker with the AR-15 he had at home. The story was barely covered by any major news outlets save for Fox News and Breitbart.

Last year, an armed customer in a Texas sports bar successfully took down a gunman who had fatally shot an employee, but you probably don’t know about it because it’s not a hot topic for the Left-slanted press.

One year prior, one of four Detroit muggers was neutralized by a concealed carrier after the petty thieves attempted to assault him. Again, it’s not a story that had much traction with the liberal media.

There are tons of accounts of concealed carriers saving their own lives or the lives of others thanks to their concealed carry firearm. Just last year, a 51-year old grandmother saved herself from being fatally wounded by firing on two assailant who had shot her in the side and hand.

These stories are not popular and they’re seldom a part of the average news cycle. One is far more likely to hear about how students are refusing to return to school until Washington bureaucrats ban guns once and for all.

But fortunately, not everyone is so ignorant when it comes to the utility of concealed carry or firearms in general. Last year, Arkansas passed a campus carry law that allowed students and faculty members to have guns on campus.

This month, the Idaho House passed a bill that would allow all adults over the age of 21 to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Clearly these states understand that the benefits far outweigh the dangerous of arming the public.

Concealed carry guns are typically revolvers or pistols. The best handguns for concealed carry are typically compact and unobtrusive. With the advent of modern IWB (in the waistband) holsters and even bra holsters for women, concealed carry guns can be kept hidden from the concerned eyes of our liberal counterparts while assuring our security, and theirs, at all times.

Today, even people with bad or no credit can obtain a gun thanks to the convenient layaway plans offered by websites like GrabAGun and Bud’s Gun Shop. Of course, it may not be like this for long if the libs have their way.

Journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin of the failing New York Times has suggested that credit card companies could prevent people from purchasing guns, writing, “What if the finance industry…were to effectively set new rules for the sales of guns in America? Collectively, they have more leverage over the gun industry than any lawmaker. And it wouldn’t be hard for them to take a stand.”

Leave it to a Democrat to call for the people to willfully ignore the law of our land. In his infinite naivete, Mr. Ross Sorkin forgets one key fact about credit card companies and other financial institutions—they’re in the business of money, not morals. No matter how bad the New York Times might feel about victims of gun violence, credit card companies are more concerned about driving Americans into debt than preventing mass shootings.

In states like Texas, local lawmakers have said that the crime rate always goes down after concealed carry laws are implemented. While surveys on the subject have been polarizing, one thing is obvious—Americans want to retain their Second Amendment right and they want to feel protected.

A 2015 Rasmussen poll found that the vast majority of Americans (68 percent) “feel safer in a neighborhood where guns are allowed.” Similar results have been shown by Gallup polls in the past. Since 2007, the number of concealed handgun permits has risen from 4.6 million to 12.8 million, underscoring just how many people want them for the purpose of self-defense.

For now, we seem to be on a forward trajectory with schools learning preparedness training and state legislators allowing concealed carry. A recent survey has even shown how school resource officers are able to make students feel safer. Students are comfortable reporting threats to them and 86 percent of school resource officers surveyed believe their presence on campus results in more crimes being reported.

So there you have it, the people have spoken and they don’t want a few bad apples to spoil the whole bunch. The mainstream media can feature the #NeverAgain movement and use the grief of naive teenagers to drive their political engine, but not all of us are having it. Some of us still believe in the essential value of the US Constitution and our right to feel safe and secure.

About Samuel Bocetta Sam Bocetta is a retired engineer who worked for over 35 years as a defense contractor for the U.S. Navy, specializing in electronic warfare and advanced computer systems. He teaches in Ottawa, Canada as a part time engineering professor and is the ASEAN affairs correspondent for Gun News Daily.

