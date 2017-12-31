Couple of good great patriots who DO read this blog (good was raised to great BECAUSE they read this blog!) were concerned about the Student Security Act of 2017, sponsored by Cong. Tom Garrett (R-Va. 5) so I went to the bill to look at it.

The bill appeared to swap Social Security benefits for student loan forgiveness and I was right but my knowledge was incomplete. So I went to the source: Rep. Garrett. he spoke with me about this.

This bill (here is the text) would in fact swap $550 in monthly student loan debt for one month of social security benefits (the recipient of the forgiveness would have their retirement age under SSA increased by a month).

Garrett estimates it would save the Federal Government over time – it takes much more than $550 off the books as a future debt for the saving now. Since most millennials don’t think Social Security will even be there when they turn say 69, they’re not giving up much. These are Garrett’s comments (not necessarily given on the floor but probably some speech was made) in the Congressional Record.

Garrett in this debate cites items – over ten years this bill will save $700 Billion (that’s not a misprint – Garrett cites the Social Security Administration) and that Cong. Brat supports it.

I think this is the kind of creative thinking we need more of in DC (and in Richmond); I have written about Garrett’s courage in the past – taking on a powerful state senator and Speaker Ryan. This seems like a good idea especially is Cong. Brat is for it. (Garrett has also been at least once a reader at this blog!)

The Republican Party has to start standing for the little guy/gal or victorious elections will be elusive.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood “Sandy” Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia’s first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

