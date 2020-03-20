Congrats to Sterling Daniel as the Newest Hanover SB Member

Be the Mikhail Gorbachev of Hanover!

I was as some know at a recent Hanover BOCS meeting to nominate my friend but political opponent, Stan Scott. Scott asked me to endorse him for the now vacant SB seat in Mechanicsville. I did so although I agree that Scott is very progressive. But I believe Scott is a person of integrity who will not rubber stamp the educational establishment.

As I heard the nominees, I was very impressed with the credentials of one of the others: Sterling Daniel. Long term experience in education and now an administrator at VCU. Very impressive credentials. But for one thing: He’s been in the educational establishment most of his life. I would have been leery (by the way, let me say, the short time for choices and input was unseemly – we had a month to “campaign” for SB last summer) of such a candidate.

So I first want to add my congrats and prayers for Sterling Daniel and a personal hope for the newest SB member:

I hope he’s an educational Gorbachev.

We know now that Mikhail Gorbachev was a reform communist (yes I believe he was a communist but a very different kind of communist) and attempted to bring democracy to the Soviet Union. But to use a Russian proverb, it’s like feeding tea to a corpse. Communism cannot be untied from state terror or it becomes just another competing political party. A reform communist regime cannot say ban all other political parties without force. Or hold together a prison house of nations without force.

Gorbachev was a unique leader and I thank Jesus for sending him to (whether the last General Secretary of the Soviet Communist Party is a believer is not relevant) the USSR to try to make the system right. The only way to make a system right is to bring liberty! But Gorbachev in no way gave any indication before March 11, 1985 when he was elected General Secretary, in a mild upset, and not even for some time afterwards that he was committed to radical reform. People knew Gorbachev was averse to the pervasive corruption many of his peers had but that did not mean he was liberal – Andropov was not corrupt but was no political liberal.

So I say to the new school board member: I hope you are a Gorbachev and make sure you are not fooled by the educational establishment and remember you have a constitutional duty to provide oversight over the system. I believe and the stats seem to show: Too much administration in education. I am certain that you know that there are 36 (if not more) administrators at VCU who earn $300,000 or more. Article VIII, Section 7 has been interpreted to give school boards plenary power over the schools. But as a finance officer, Mr. Daniel, you might know where the fiscal bodies are buried in education. Be leery of new positions and costly nostrums. Your background gives me hope you might indeed be a Gorbachev for Hanover.

So, Mr. Daniel, be the Gorbachev that Hanover (and almost every other school district in USA) needs.

Maybe a good start: A resolution that under NO circumstances will the Hanover County School Board recognize a teacher’s or other public union.

So, go with Jesus, Mr. Daniel and may Jesus walk with you. You have my prayers as you assume this awesome duty.