They say that no two snowflakes are the the same. But what I have discovered is that all RINO’s (Republicans in Name Only) are identical. And I find it quite amusing to ponder the circumstances of these attacks, primarily on a certain RINO Blog here in the Commonwealth read primarily by fanboys of Lindsey Graham with na

ked posters of Chaz Bono hanging on the basement wall of their Mom’s house which they call home.

These are the lady boys of the Republican Party that still drool and stammer at the thoughts of Eric Cantor’s awesomeness and prowess and custom made suit that costs more than they will make in a lifetime. And they long

for the sweet whispers in their ears as Cantor lies and calls himself a Conservative.

These are the people that favor amnesty because they are told to do so. They want as many immigrants as possible and harbor a proclivity towards self annihilation. And when that threat comes, they will run and hide in their basement bedrooms and cry little Chuck Schumer alligator tears while cowering in the corner.

But their hatred and false claims against true Conservatives never stops. Conservatives like Dave Brat, Congressman Extraordinaire from Virginia’s 7th Congressional District are a favorite target. They loathe and fear all true Americans, but they have held an especially strong (and unhealthy) obsession with Congressman Brat. Partially because he defeated their man-child idol Cantor, but mostly because he ran on his ideals, said what he was going to do and has done it!

No telling the folks at home he was a Conservative who was going to get rid of Obamacare and Planned Parenthood and going back to DC and fully funding both. No, Congressman Brat is an honest man of principle, something the RINO bloggers will never grasp nor understand. Brat is part of the growing Conservative voices in Congress that want to fix this country for the people. Not perpetuate the riches and power of the ruling class.

Congressman Brat has consistently moved the Rudder of State starboard. He has halted the leftward drift and there has been a definite and measurable correction to our constantly leftward movement.

So what are the RINO blogs whining about now? Remember their “liberal college professor” lies? I told you that was completely false and I was proven right. Dave Brat is the real Conservative deal. So the latest bull from the RINO blogs are false claims that Dave Brat is unreachable. Funny, I don’t remember these folks complaining that Eric Cantor was unreachable. After all, he held a birthday bash, Christmas Party and the Roundup. And an occasional district meeting where only pre-selected Cantorites were allowed to ask a question – softballs only! If he took questions at all. Usually you got a speech when he arrived and then he was gone. Poof! Totally unreachable by voters, but always available for the Lobbyists and money people.

So I can imagine the little RINO blogster who was told to write something attacking Dave Brat. Their biggest fear is that with President Trump now in power, Brat’s plans to steer our government by the people back to the people may actually succeed. And that scares them to death.

So the RINO Blogster locks the basement door, dons his pu$$y hat and Vag^&a Costume he bought for the Menopausal March last week and sits down at his keyboard and makes stuff up, his snowflake pacifier popping in time to the keystrokes. Is that Green Day playing on Pandora on the Iphone?

Perhaps these little RINO blogsters should sign up for Dave Brat’s email. Obviously they haven’t. A quick search of my inbox shows 75 emails from campaign@davebrat.com alone. Many of those announcing Town Hall meetings. And I am not even in his district anymore! Curse redistricting.



If you want access to Dave Brat, all you have to do is reach out. He is one of the most accessible Congressmen in the House. And if you say he is not, then all I can say is you haven’t been paying attention.

Sign up for his email, visit his Facebook page, call his office. He’s there for you.

Virginia does not want to turn back the clock to the Cantor days. Why would we? We have a responsive and honest representative who truly understands who he works for. We, the People.

Dave Brat was never a Liberal College Professor and has always been accessible.

What lie y’all RINO blogsters gonna try next?

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog. Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

