What is art?

Is a Crucifix in urine art? I do not think so. In fact, I find it offensive to call it art.

What is a Conservative?

Is a big government lobbyist like Ed Gillespie a Conservative? I do not think so. In fact, I find it offensive to call him a Conservative.

A while back I wrote something that I think captures the spirit of Republicans at every level. And it has been at the top right of this blog for several years.

I wrote:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

I watched as Bob McDonnell called himself a Conservative, got himself elected as Governor of Virginia with promises of governing like a Conservative. The entire state laughed at Tim Kaine’s final budget as Governor and the House voted on it unanimously sending the tax hikes down the tubes 0 to 100. Virginia elected a Conservative. He was going to balance the budget and privatize the ABC stores and use the windfall to pay the bills to improve our Transportation infrastructure.

And balance the budget he did. And we even had a surplus which he promptly spent in the form of raises for state workers, folks who had the distinction of getting raises at a time when most of us were struggling and praying we keep our jobs. So the state worker raises were paid for by McDonnell taking the money we who were struggling overpaid and distributed it to the people he thought deserved it. Not those of us who paid too much.

And then we found out that the way McDonnell created the surplus was to force businesses – like the one that pays my salary – to pony up an extra month’s worth of state sales tax on things we had not even sold yet, let alone invoiced and received. My company had to obtain a loan as times were tight. And while raises are nice no matter who you are, when the money comes from the taxpayers who have to take out loans, is that a Conservative plan? So McDonnell put 13 months in that year on the books and generated a one time surplus.

And when they were talking about possible Vice Presidential running mates, “Conservative” Bob McDonnell’s name was always mentioned.

But a funny thing happened. We may never know for sure why McDonnell abandoned Conservatives, but there is some speculation that many Establishment Republicans saw his as too Conservative. So in order to make himself the right flavor of Conservative known as a Moderate, the antidote for Conservatism is a huge tax hike. Chris Christie had that down pat. So McDonnell, it is speculated, abandoned his idea to privatize the Alcohol concession the state runs and decided to raise taxes instead. The massive Transportation tax reared it’s ugly head. And passed. And we will be paying for that the rest of our lives.

But now, finally, Bob McDonnell was an “electable” moderate “Conservative”. Then came the Rolex watches and jet set shopping sprees and an ugly trial that showed Virginia and the world just how greedy the McDonnel’s really were. And for my friends, the Supreme Court did not exonerate Bob. They overturned his conviction on a technicality. And they decided to leave it there. McDonnell was in ruins. Conservatives can’t trust him and Democrats never did.

And look at how Conservative the US House became under Obama. They voted to repeal Obamacare dozens of times. 50? 60? Who knows. And every attempt went to Harry Reid in the US Senate and was tossed in the shredder never to even taste Obama’s veto pen. But the GOP raised billions of dollars promising that if we gave them the Senate they could repeal Obamacare. And once they got the Senate, repeal became repeal and replace.

Repeal is Conservative. Repeal and Replace is Progressive.

They sent one lone bill to Obama with the majority in the House and Senate. And they received the expected veto. And then they tried to override the veto. Not a single Democrat went along and the expected failure to override happened.

And now that Trump has given the Republicans both Houses and the White House, Repeal went away. Now they want to tweak Obamacare and pretend it is a repeal.

But these good “Conservatives” don’t even have to repeal Obamacare, nor must they wait for it to finally die a slow, lingering death. The only thing keeping 100% of Insurers from abandoning Obamacare immediately are the payments from the government to “bail out” Insurance Company losses. Paul Ryan and the Republicans took that to court because they never appropriated the funds Obama is using to keep the Insurance Companies afloat. And a Federal court found that the payments are unconstitutional. But they put the ruling on hold pending an appeal from the Obama Administration to the Supreme Court.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said: “the ruling is a historic win for the Constitution and the American people. The court ruled that the administration overreached by spending taxpayer money without approval from the people’s representatives.”

But as of now, the case is on hold awaiting action from the President’s Appeal. But Obama is no longer president and all the White House has to do is withdraw the suit. And declare no payments will be made to the Insurers.

But the “Conservatives” McConnell and Ryan have provisions in their bill to actually pay these bail outs.

Is that Conservative?

So, turning back to Rino Ed Gillespie who is far less Conservative than Bob McDonnell started out to be, what happens if he wins Virginia? Will he downsize the state government or even slow it’s growth? Absolutely not. It will grow much larger. After spending years as a Lobbyist, it simply isn’t in his nature or his DNA.

Have you paid attention to the way the Republicans in the State House and Senate worked as hard as they could to block anything and everything Terry McAuliffe has done, or tried to do? Then you need to understand that these same people will fight for anything and everything Ed Gillespie wants. Even the same things McAuliffe proposed that were defeated.

If Gillespie wins, the entire General Assembly will move to the left, not to the right to pass his Rino agenda.

If Ralph Northam wins, his agenda will meet a Conservative brick wall much as McAuliffe has faced.

Pay attention to the stiff opposition and lawsuits the US House produced against Obama. And understand that in spite of the voters giving them the House, Senate and the White House that Government run Health Care is here to stay. It will not be repealed because their version of repeal looks like Obamacare, only more costly.

This same dynamic happens every time Republicans gain complete control. Of anything.

I am not asking anyone to vote for Northam. He is a disaster. But Gillespie is potentially an even bigger disaster.

Remember:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

Please don’t be fooled by agenda driven art or agenda driven false Conservatives.

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog. Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

