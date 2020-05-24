Consider This Evidence of Creation!

NOT Proof But Evidence!

More evidence of Creation – note not proof – can’t PROVE God. Faith is the EVIDENCE of things NOT SEEN (Hebrews 12:1) (BTW, think on this – what human would come up with that idea? Not very likely it seems to me – but there it is in the Bible written about 2000 years ago!) but EVIDENCE of Creation. Now look at this (from this article):

Your existence wasn’t just predicated on amorousness and luck of your ancestors, but on an almost absurdly finely tuned universe. Had the universe opted to turn up the strength of the electromagnetic force by even a small factor, poof! Suddenly stars wouldn’t be able to produce any heavy elements, much less the giant wet rock we’re standing on. Worse, if the universe were only minutely denser than the one we inhabit, it would have collapsed before it began.

That is why some scientists believe in (no observational evidence exists of it) infinite universes! Talk about the NON evidence of things UNSEEN. I exhort my readers to consider and seek wisdom about it – that will lead to Jesus as Lord and Savior! (I am willing to discuss this more as needed! Or you can go here!)

One more thing: God said Creation of man was VERY GOOD (Genesis) not an impurity. Ponder that…