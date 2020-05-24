Continuing Live Blog of the LP Convention

But NOT Until After Church! First Things First!

Yes I plan to listen in and live blog on the LP VP balloting. Dr. Jo Jorgensen (I have reached out to her and offered to help – maybe a blog interview is what I am thinking) and now who will be VP?

Now since church has not started (I go to Hope Community Church of the Nazarene in suburban Richmond VA and here is our FB livestream that starts at 1015AM! All are welcome!)

I think Larry Sharpe will win on the second or third ballot BUT John Monds impressed me a lot. He could surprise. So we’ll see. Real politics. A lot more fun…Be back after church.