Categorized | News

Continuing Live Blog of the LP Convention

Posted on May 24, 2020.

But NOT Until After Church! First Things First!

Yes I plan to listen in and live blog on the LP VP balloting. Dr. Jo Jorgensen (I have reached out to her and offered to help – maybe a blog interview is what I am thinking) and now who will be VP?

Now since church has not started (I go to Hope Community Church of the Nazarene in suburban Richmond VA and here is our FB livestream that starts at 1015AM! All are welcome!)

I think Larry Sharpe will win on the second or third ballot BUT John Monds impressed me a lot. He could surprise. So we’ll see. Real politics. A lot more fun…Be back after church.

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CommentLuv badge

Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

Sign up for Virginia Right Once Daily Email Digest

No Spam - ever! We send a daily email with the posts of the previous day. Unsubscribe at any time.
* = required field

Follow Us Anywhere!

The Watcher’s Council

Archives