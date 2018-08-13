I have heard from a New Mexico source that there could well be Breaking News today. I hope it is that former LP Presidential candidate Gary Johnson (2012, 2016) is running for US Senate.

More on this as I hear it!

Let me remind the readers that Gary Johnson garnered an astounding 4,489,221 votes in the 2016 election with 74,541 in the Land of Enchantment.

TTFN as the kids say!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

