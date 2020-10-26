Could the LP Win a Statewide Election?

Perhaps in Arkansas…
There is an astounding poll in the Arkansas Senate Race and here it is:
Incumbent Senator Tom Cotton (R) 49% Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr. (L) 38% Undecided 13%
Here is the Newsweek report on the poll. Here is the Arkansas Times article on the race, including the poll. I agree with this sentence:
Let’s be real. A Cotton loss would pay astronomical odds at a betting parlor. But we can dream, can’t we?
And I have some issues with Harrington’s positions: He likes Abraham Lincoln. He did not condemn the 1619 Project. But he did come out for a review of occupational licensing laws. He was a missionary in China! (Before that, he was in Scotland.)
But this is a race to watch. I believe third parties are doing better then expected (I figured it would be about 75-25% in Arkansas) because people want better choices. We’ll find out November 3.
About Elwood Sanders
Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)
