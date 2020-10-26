Could the LP Win a Statewide Election?

Perhaps in Arkansas…

There is an astounding poll in the Arkansas Senate Race and here it is:

Incumbent Senator Tom Cotton (R) 49% Ricky Dale Harrington, Jr. (L) 38% Undecided 13%

Here is the Newsweek report on the poll. Here is the Arkansas Times article on the race, including the poll. I agree with this sentence:

Let’s be real. A Cotton loss would pay astronomical odds at a betting parlor. But we can dream, can’t we?

And I have some issues with Harrington’s positions: He likes Abraham Lincoln. He did not condemn the 1619 Project. But he did come out for a review of occupational licensing laws. He was a missionary in China! (Before that, he was in Scotland.)

But this is a race to watch. I believe third parties are doing better then expected (I figured it would be about 75-25% in Arkansas) because people want better choices. We’ll find out November 3.