Davis is IN the Race!

Alas Not For Governor!

Well, it’s OFFICIAL! Virginia Beach Delegate Glenn Davis, Sandy’s political hero, is In the race for Lieutenant Governor!

While I tried to persuade Davis to go for the top spot, I am glad to see the news and I will state now: If he’ll have me on his campaign team, I am in.

Here is the story from the Virginian-Pilot via Yahoo News.

“After seeing our struggles in Richmond firsthand, it is more vital than ever to have strong, common sense leadership guiding the Commonwealth toward serious solutions,” Davis said in announcing his candidacy on social media Thursday.

At this moment, there are four Dems and one GOP candidate for Governor – Senator Amanda Chase. Delegate and former Speaker Kirk Cox is considering the run. GOP Congressman Denver Riggleman is also considering the run – an an indy candidate. LP leaders – get him if you can! Yes, I have reached out to Riggleman.