So Delegate Chris Peace is pushing for Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion in the Virginia General Assembly. As Obamacare is in it’s death spiral along with all the money that comes with it to entice states into expanding this welfare entitlement, Peace has decided it is time Virginia grab some of that money. But never fear, Peace touts a “kill switch” that will kick people off of the entitlement if the money goes away.

We all know that is never going to happen. Ronald Reagan said “… a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we’ll ever see on this earth!” And the Chris Peace Welfare Expansion Team has a plan to force Virginian’s, many of whom are struggling to pay for their own health insurance, to pay for insurance for others through Medicaid expansion.

So what happens when you criticize him on his Facebook page for this Obamacare expansion? He deletes you. And it was immediate. Couldn’t have opinions that run counter to his RINO narrative floating around out there. Crybaby Chris just eliminates all negative opinions from his page. I have heard others say they were removed from his page after daring to disagree with him, heaven forbid he actually have to defend his position to anyone he represents. But I will admit it is hard to defend the indefensible.

So being well aware of his track record, I did a screen capture of the post before he deleted it.

So the 97th District is represented by a person that refuses to engage with his voters (I live in the 97th district) on an issue that will – without a doubt – cause a massive tax hike to cover the Peace Medicaid expansion when the Federal money runs out.

But never fear, the Peace Plan will activate a “kill switch” that will delete Medicaid recipients as fast as Peace deletes dissenters on Facebook. Just like phasing out the Car Tax and using Lottery proceeds for School Funding.

Like everything else, the kill switch is a farce too.

It is time for Peace to be retired. Politicians are like babies. They need to be changed often or they begin to smell bad. Peace needs to go. Most people know he has never been a Conservative, just a Liberal trying to get reelected in a Conservative district. But now his true colors are showing.

It is time for the TEA Party to plaster the landscape with signs informing the public what Peace is actually doing while pretending to be a Conservative. Lord knows you won’t read about it on his Facebook page.

We will have an opportunity to vote this Liberal out of office next year. The 97th District deserves better!

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog.Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...