So Delegate Chris Peace is pushing for Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion in the Virginia General Assembly. As Obamacare is in it’s death spiral along with all the money that comes with it to entice states into expanding this welfare entitlement, Peace has decided it is time Virginia grab some of that money. But never fear, Peace touts a “kill switch” that will kick people off of the entitlement if the money goes away.
We all know that is never going to happen. Ronald Reagan said “… a government bureau is the nearest thing to eternal life we’ll ever see on this earth!” And the Chris Peace Welfare Expansion Team has a plan to force Virginian’s, many of whom are struggling to pay for their own health insurance, to pay for insurance for others through Medicaid expansion.
So what happens when you criticize him on his Facebook page for this Obamacare expansion? He deletes you. And it was immediate. Couldn’t have opinions that run counter to his RINO narrative floating around out there. Crybaby Chris just eliminates all negative opinions from his page. I have heard others say they were removed from his page after daring to disagree with him, heaven forbid he actually have to defend his position to anyone he represents. But I will admit it is hard to defend the indefensible.
So being well aware of his track record, I did a screen capture of the post before he deleted it.
So the 97th District is represented by a person that refuses to engage with his voters (I live in the 97th district) on an issue that will – without a doubt – cause a massive tax hike to cover the Peace Medicaid expansion when the Federal money runs out.
But never fear, the Peace Plan will activate a “kill switch” that will delete Medicaid recipients as fast as Peace deletes dissenters on Facebook. Just like phasing out the Car Tax and using Lottery proceeds for School Funding.
Like everything else, the kill switch is a farce too.
It is time for Peace to be retired. Politicians are like babies. They need to be changed often or they begin to smell bad. Peace needs to go. Most people know he has never been a Conservative, just a Liberal trying to get reelected in a Conservative district. But now his true colors are showing.
It is time for the TEA Party to plaster the landscape with signs informing the public what Peace is actually doing while pretending to be a Conservative. Lord knows you won’t read about it on his Facebook page.
We will have an opportunity to vote this Liberal out of office next year. The 97th District deserves better!
About Tom White
Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog.Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.
When will the Republican voters of Hanover and New Kent Counties wake up to the fact that Middle Resolution Pac and Chris Peace fooled them all into thinking they were electing a Republican to the House of Delegates? Elected from a cubicle in the McGuire Woods Lobby firm? An unregistered lobbyist? They were electing a puppet for the Middle Resolution Pac’s developers: tax credits for the rich like Peace’s grape vineyard and Middle Resolution Pac’s board members Frank Bradley’s and Hugh Joyce’s Air B and B bill, and of course Robert Bailie’s Convention of States bill to name a few…… Peace was raised by a liberal leftist lawyer Nina Peace, educated at St. Christopher’s in Richmond along with the other LIBERALs who run Richmond, donated to Richmond’s Democratic Mayor Levar Stoney and is now supporting Medicaid Expansion in a state where the VRS is underfunded by BILLIONS.
Tom, I learned over a year ago that Chris blocks Anyone that disagrees with him. He does need to be retired and hopefully next year
ON THE AIR B AND B BILL THAT DELEGATE CHRIS PEACE CARRIED FOR MIDDLE RESOLUTION PAC BOARD MEMBER HUGH JOYCE, OWNER OF JAMES RIVER HEATING AND AIR:
Sen. Bill DeSteph, R-Virginia Beach, raised another prospect:
“It allows anyone to stay anonymously anywhere they want,” he said. “It allows people to stay 50 feet from a school zone who might not be allowed to be within 500 feet or a mile of a school zone.”
CHILD MOLESTERS COME TO MIND?
Here’s the real kicker: Right now, it is limited to residential lodging only, but Chris Peace e-mail chain informed everybody else that Hugh Joyce wanted wider use of airBNB.
SO DELEGATE PEACE WHO CLAIMS TO BE A CHAMPION OF CHILDREN AND WOMEN PASSED THE AIR B AND B BILL FOR HIS wealthy DONORS THAT ALLOWS POTENTIAL TERRORISTS TO STAY IN HOMES ANONYMOUSLY AND AVOID HOTELS.
A FRIEND WITH AN AIR B AND B AT THE EASTERN SHORE INFORMED ME THE MUSLIMS KEEP IT BOOKED. NOW WHY WOULD THEY AVOID HOTELS? WHY USE A CREDIT CARD WHEN YOU CAN USE PAY PAL OR A PREPAID VISA DEBIT CARD?
Thank Chris Peace for this stranger danger bill.
http://www.vpap.org/localities/hanover-county-va/donors/?start_year=all&end_year=all
Think Middle Resolution Pac is Republican? Click on Middle Resolution Pac board member Hugh Joyce’s name and look at the Democrats he donates to…….. and these people elected Chris Peace.
For their own personal use.
Tom, didn’t you and Bob, along with the Tea Party, support Trump in 2016? Do you not continue this blind support to say the very least? See the video of Trump in the link below. And now, Del. Peace apparently is only trying to do some of what Trump said he would do if elected, regarding healthcare for everyone. Why is it that you support Trump, but not Del. Peace, for doing in Virginia something Trump wants to do for all of America? Isn’t this one of your most hypocritical positions ever?
https://youtu.be/y8mcN0zweQE