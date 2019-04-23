Delegate Peace Takes Another Swipe at the Only Conservatives Left Standing

In a recent Richmond Times-Dispatch article Del. Chris Peace explains that this political fight he is engaged in to remain in his seat representing the 97th District is a result of the T.E,A Party purity test? Last year when Peace suddenly found that he supported Medicaid Expansion he did something very similar stating that those opposed to Medicaid Expansion were similar to the last vestiges of massive resistance, an insulting reference to the Jim Crow days when holdouts fought to stifle progress in the Civil Rights struggles. Peace knows better but any honesty on his part wouldn’t fit with the current political need to broad brush fiscal conservatives who have had enough of this guy. He simply can not be trusted.

Blogger’s Note: Delegate Peace also cited the Washington Post twice in tweets here and here and it was not favorable. My view on the Washington Post is: Comparing the Washington Post to the satanic bible is an insult – to satanists! I think it was an important reason for the Wyatt challenge, as flawed as it is. (And let me say in fairness, if I were a delegate on May 4 I would probably vote Wyatt.) I have not ruled out helping an independent conservative if they ran.

Peace went on to cite the example of former Congressman Dave Brat’s loss last year and the seat now in the hands of the Democrats. What Peace conveniently leaves out is the underhanded role the Republican party played in the very example Peace cites. Brat was never embraced by the Republican establishment and going back to the primary itself did everything they could to undermine the guy. But let’s get as they say to the very heart of the matter:

Blogger’s note: Is Shannon saying Peace thinks the Brat victory hurt the party four years hence? I disagree but the Brat supporters might not want to support someone who feel that way about their candidate.

Peace has a record, and beside not having any legislation worthy of mention the state of Virginia’s finances was a matter examined at a recent King William T.E.A Party meeting 2 months ago. Here are some of the facts that Peace can’t run from being a part of having been in Richmond now for some 14 years.

Mercatus Center at George Mason University published this report in July 2017. Here are some results:

Budget Solvency measures whether a state can cover its fiscal year spending using current revenues. ( Virginia ranks 31st )

Long Run Solvency measures whether a state has a hedge against large long term liabilities. Are enough assets available to cushion the state from potential shocks or long term fiscal risks ? ( Virginia ranks 16th)

Trust Fund Solvency measures how much debt a state has . How large are the unfunded pension liabilities and OPEB liabilities compared to state personal income ( Virginia ranks 11th)

What happens to these numbers next year when the Feds cut off the generous funding for Medicaid Expansion? Virginia General Assembly will face either cutting existing programs or raising taxes……something surely on the minds of the voters as the 97th District Convention approaches next month……..or should be.

Perhaps Del Peace has an acting future in Hollywood. He certainly has enough acting talent , already demonstrating he can “play the part of a Conservative , at least every election cycle”.



