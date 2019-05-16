Democrat Josh Cole Spreading Lies about Abortion in Virginia

It looks like we have another Democrat liar running for the Virginia House of Delegates. Josh Cole just sent me an email that reads:

Josh Cole – Baby Killing Pastor





Tom—



My name is Josh Cole, I am the Democrat running to unseat Bob Thomas, a Republican who recently said he’d like to see Georgia’s near-total ban on abortion imposed here in Virginia.



In a radio interview, Delegate Bob Thomas commented that he supports near-total bans like the one just enacted in Georgia, saying “I don’t believe it’s too extreme.”



Thomas continued, saying that if Republicans maintain their majorities, they will move to pass a similar bill in Virginia. Make no mistake, there are elections this year, right here in Virginia, that will decide the balance of the entire legislature.



Here’s the bottom line: Bob Thomas cannot be reelected.

I’m ready to head to Richmond, but I can’t do it without your help.

And of course he asks for money, money money to prevent the mean old Republican legislature from passing a bill to halt the killing of babies. Anything to fan the panic flames of ignorant Democrat voters.

Anyone that reads this blog knows full well that even if the Republicans, with the current crop of RINO’s could all pretend that they are pro life for a minute, the legislation would be vetoed by Governor Black Face Baby Killer Northam because Planned Parenthood bought his radical baby killing ass for $2 Million. Follow the money.

A much larger question to ponder is how Cole, a Liberty University graduate who lists his occupation as Pastor can lead a congregation in a prayer to God with infanticide in his heart. Any Pastor that is a proponent of abortion is certainly not a Man of God in my book!