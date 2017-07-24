The Republican Party is a mess in Virginia.

As Republicans, we have always been good at finding those things that divide us, magnifying those divisions, and sitting around in a circular firing squad while weak and unqualified Democrats clean our clocks on election day.

Will Ralph Northam be the next clueless Democrat to sneak into the governor’s mansion as Virginia Republicans take turns rubbing salt into one another’s political wounds?

It is looking like that may be the case.

One of the biggest problems is our lack of unity as a Party. And that is on each and every person who calls themselves a Republican in the Commonwealth. We must learn to set aside our petty differences and unify behind the Candidates were selected to oppose the Democrats. Northern Virginia is crawling with left wing ideologues and Progressives who would enslave everyone in Virginia if left to their far left theories and opinions that have failed everywhere they have been tried.

We all managed to come together in 2009 as Bob McDonnell was an acceptable candidate to Republicans across the spectrum. The right blend of Conservative and enough of an insider to appeal to both the left, right and center of the party. But when McDonnell abandoned Conservative fiscal policy and gave Virginia the largest tax hike in the history of the Commonwealth and spent a lot of time digging for gold in Jonnie Williams pockets, he put the party into a tailspin from which we have not yet recovered.

And the Virginia GOP was furthered damaged when former Lt. Governor Bill Bolling pitched an embarrassing “Hillary-like” public hissy fit because he would be forced to run for the nomination he believed was supposed to be his – unopposed. And then withdrew. And so did the left wing of the party on election day. As Mark Obenshain amassed 92,000 more votes in his bid to Attorney General than Ken Cuccinelli did in his bid for governor. Which is a good indication that Republicans had the turnout to win in 2013, as demonstrated by votes for Obenshain, but 92,000 failed to vote for the Republican candidate.

So we learned that a house divided will not stand. The Democrats will win if the Republicans stay home or fail to cast a vote for the Republican nominee.

The year after the Virginia Gubernatorial race was handed to left wing operative Terry McAuliffe by obstinate Republican RINO’s who refused to vote for Cuccinelli, our current GOP Candidate for Governor Ed Gillespie ran against sitting Senator and former Governor Mark Warner. Polls predicted an embarrassing loss for Gillespie. And in something that no longer surprises, the polls were all wrong as Gillespie lost by less than 18,000 votes receiving 1,055,940 votes to Warner’s 1,073,667. Many of the 1,104,138 votes that Obenshain received for Attorney General the previous November didn’t show up for Gillespie. Nearly 50,000 in fact. Which would have been enough to send Mark Warner into retirement.

We will never know precisely who voted in 2013 and 2014, and who didn’t. But when we speculate on who didn’t vote for Cuccinelli but voted for Obenshain in 2013, odds are that the left wing factions of the GOP voted for Obenshain for Attorney General and did not cast a vote for Cuccinelli. And then in 2014, a lot of Conservatives failed to vote for Gillespie.

But between the two groups, it looks like more on the right are willing to hold their nose and show up and vote for a candidate they really don’t like than the left wing of the Party. And the numbers show if the Virginia GOP was united, we have the numbers to sweep the top three offices in November.

So how do we get to that point?

Where is the Republican Party of Virginia’s leadership, specifically Chairman John Whitbeck and Executive Director John Findlay? What are they actually doing to unite the party? Sadly, nothing that I can see. Oh, I get the emails. “Democrat so an so said this. Bla Bla Bla. Send us your money!”

And then Findley, acting like a trained monkey, forwards the same email to the same list with a “Did you see this?” subject a day later.

So yea, they have to send these emails out to collect money to pay themselves. But what about the job they are being paid to do? You know, ensure Republicans win elections in Virginia? Unifying a fractured party?

On the national front, Republicans are doing well raising money.

The Republican president has a job approval rating around 40 percent. The GOP has an unfavorability rating around 56 percent. And Republicans trail Democrats by nine points in an average of “generic ballot” polls. All of which makes it notable that the Republican National Committee is trouncing the Democratic National Committee when it comes to raising money, especially from small donors. The numbers are striking. In June, the RNC raised $13.5 million to the DNC’s $5.5 million. For 2017 so far, the RNC has raised $75.4 million to the DNC’s $38.2 million. The RNC started the year with $25.3 million in cash on hand. Now it has $44.7 million. The DNC started the year with $10.5 in cash on hand. Now, that has fallen to $7.5 million. As of June 30, the RNC reported $0 in debt. The DNC reported $3.3 million in debt. A look inside the numbers is even worse for the DNC. Looking at collections from small donors — that is, those who contributed less than $200 — the RNC raised $10.5 million in the months of May and June. The DNC raised $5.3 million from small donors in the same time period. The RNC’s money total is a record — more than was raised in any previous non-presidential election year. That is true for June, and for all of 2017 as well. The $75.4 million raised this year compares to $55.4 million for the same period in 2015; to $51.2 for the same period in 2014; to $41.1 million for the same period in 2013, and so on going back.

But the picture is pretty bleak here in Virginia.

The Virginia House Democratic Caucus today announced that Democratic candidates have outraised their Republican opponents in 21 Republican-held districts for the reporting period ending June 30. The Caucus itself yesterday announced it had ended the June 30 reporting period with more than $1 million in the bank. “Democrats are energized and organized in every corner of the Commonwealth, as our strong fundraising numbers show,” said House Democratic Leader David J. Toscano. “We are even outraising Republicans in rural districts that have previously gone uncontested. These numbers speak to the quality, not just the quantity, of candidates we have recruited and trained. While Republicans in Richmond and in Washington are focused on denying people health care, our candidates are running with a strong economic message that includes expanding access to affordable health care for all Virginians.” “Our candidates are deeply connected to their communities, which they have served as teachers, nurses, reporters and small business owners,” said Caucus Chair Charniele Herring. “Given their commitment to their communities, it is no surprise that they have earned such strong grassroots support. Democrats will continue to stand up to Donald Trump and the Republicans in Richmond who mimic his policies – from denying people health care to voting to defund Planned Parenthood.”

The reasons for the current divide stem mostly from the animosity that still exists between the #NeverTrumpers and many who were formerly Ted Cruz supporters. And there is a big overlap in the Cruz supporters and #NeverTrump crowd.

Much of the heated social media dialog between these two factions never stopped when Trump won the nomination. And in Virginia, the “rivalry” carried over into this year’s GOP Primary as the same battle lines that were drawn between the supporters of Cruz and Trump simply migrated to Riggleman vs Corey Stewart and when Riggleman dropped out of the race for Governor, it became Gillespie vs Stewart.

I had hoped that when Trump won the Primary that things would calm down. And certainty after Trump won the Presidency. But among the political activists, it really hasn’t. It simply morphed into the next race.

Besides the RPV’s failure to work to unite the party, Ed Gillespie needs to tell his supporters that the primary is over. And continued battle with Stewart supporters is not going to help Ed win in November.

Republicans have the numbers. And with Ralph Northam calling the Republican President things like “narcissist in Chief” and spreading absolute untruths about Republican policies, true leadership would find a way to unite the Party against the true enemy. The Democrats. And I don’t mean using another “send money” email complete with monkey echo.

I was an early Trump supporter. I was a Corey Stewart supporter. And I still am.

But I will vote for Ed Gillespie for Governor, Jill Vogel (whom I endorsed in the primary) for Lt. Governor, and John Adams for Attorney General.

Republicans can sweep this race this year. We have the numbers to do it. But we will need everyone who calls themselves a Republican to turn out and vote Republican in November. And stop the useless bickering that is getting us nowhere and pull together.

Or at a minimum, shut up and vote GOP in November.

And please John Whitbeck, stop mailing this election in as if you are uninterested. At least make the rounds in person and acknowledge and address the divide in the party. Being a commercial isn’t enough. You have developed a reputation as an establishment Republican and a “head in the sand” leader. You must either inspire the state GOP to get behind our ticket, or resign and let someone with an aptitude for fair and impartial leadership take over. Not only does this year’s election hang in the balance, but the Senate next year as well.

Our party is in a mess!

About Tom White Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog. Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.

