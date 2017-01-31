Dems Continued ‘Failure To Accept The Election Defeat’ Leads To Boycott Of Senate Finance Committee
SEN. ORRIN HATCH (R-UT): “I don’t want to hear anything more from Democrats to ‘do our jobs.’ They’re not here. We are.” (Twitter, @SenOrrinHatch, 1/31/17)
- “The progressive Donald Trump doomsday clock is still at a minute to midnight even as the President-elect has named a string of mainstream cabinet nominees, and Senate Democrats are signaling that they plan to fight nearly all of them. They’re even calling themselves ‘the resistance,’ which does accurately capture the combination of melodrama and failure to accept the election defeat.” (Editorial, “’The Resistance’ Vs. Trump’s Cabinet,” The Wall Street Journal, 12/23/16)
Yesterday ‘Democrats Asked To Postpone A Senate Finance Committee Vote … To Protest The President,’ Today ‘Democrats … Boycotted’
Yesterday “Democrats asked to postpone a Senate Finance Committee vote on Treasury nominee Steven Mnuchin this afternoon so they could attend a candlelight vigil… Democrats asked to postpone a Senate Finance Committee vote on Treasury nominee Steven Mnuchin this afternoon so they could attend a candlelight vigil in response to President Donald Trump’s travel restrictions, a spokeswoman for ranking member Ron Wyden said. ‘This delay will allow members to protest the president… while voting on Mr. Mnuchin’s nomination little more than 12 hours later,’ spokeswoman Rachel McCleery said.” (“Democrats Say Trump Travel Ban Vigil Behind Mnuchin Delay,” Politico Pro, 1/30/17)
Today “U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday boycotted a planned committee vote on two of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees, Steve Mnuchin to be Treasury secretary and Tom Price to head the Health and Human Services department, delaying the vote.” (“Senate Democrats Boycott, Delay Committee Vote On Mnuchin, Price,” Reuters, 1/31/17)
- “Democrats had largely signaled they were prepared to vote Tuesday in the Senate Finance Committee against Mr. Trump’s pick for Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, and his pick for health and human services secretary, Rep. Tom Price.” (“Senate Democrats Call For Postponing Votes on Two Cabinet Nominees,” The Wall Street Journal, 1/31/17)
Part Of A Growing Pattern Of Dem Deception
Committee members contend “…Schumer betrayed a promise to allow a vote last Friday on President Donald Trump’s pick for CIA director…” (“Republicans Rethinking Relationship With Schumer After Pompeo Incident,” Weekly Standard, 1/23/17)
- “Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr, who was involved in the agreement, denounced Schumer for his actions. ‘He lied,’ Burr told TWS. ‘I don’t make the same mistake twice.’” (“Republicans Rethinking Relationship With Schumer After Pompeo Incident,” Weekly Standard, 1/23/17)
“Schumer agreed to a Friday Senate vote for the confirmation of Kansas representative Mike Pompeo in exchange for a Republican concession to delay Pompeo’s hearing by one day, TWS reported Monday. The deal went awry when Oregon senator Ron Wyden and other Democrats objected to the Friday vote…”(“Republicans Rethinking Relationship With Schumer After Pompeo Incident,” Weekly Standard, 1/23/17)
FLASHBACK
Top Dems: Refusing To Accept Election Results ‘A Direct Threat To Our Democracy’
HILLARY CLINTON (D-NY): “[H]e … refused to say that he would respect the results of this election. Now that is a direct threat to our democracy. I’m not going to try to call it anything else because that’s what it is. All this talk about the election being rigged, trying to stir up people who are supporting him at his rallies, that is a direct threat to our democracy.” (Hillary Clinton, Campaign Remarks, 10/24/2016)
SEN. TIM KAINE (D-VA): “You got to accept the results of this election, win or lose…” (“Kaine To Trump: You Have To Accept Election Results, Win Or Lose,” Washington Examiner, 10/20/2016)
REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA) AND FORMER SEN. HARRY REID (D-NV): “The basic functioning of our democracy relies on the simple principle that win or lose an election, both sides accept the result… This is about each of us doing our part to ensure the continued functioning of our democracy. At some point, the good of the country must outweigh the instinct for political self-preservation.” (Rep. Pelosi, Press Release, 10/17/2016)
SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): “We have a moral obligation, even beyond the economy and politics, to avoid gridlock and get the country to work again… We have to get things done.” (“Schumer Sees Path to Senate Tax Deal With Clinton in White House,” Bloomberg Politics, 11/07/2016)
Leading Dems: ‘If You Don’t Want To Vote On Tough Issues, Don’t Run For Congress’
SEN. DICK DURBIN (D-IL): “My good friend, the late Congressman from Oklahoma, Mike Synar, used to say: If you don’t want to fight fires, don’t be a firefighter. If you don’t want to stop crime, don’t be a policeman, and if you don’t want to vote on tough issues, don’t run for Congress. I agree with him. I don’t like facing tough votes, but it is a part of the job. You ought to at least have enough confidence in your beliefs to cast that vote and go home and explain it.” (Sen. Durbin, Congressional Record, S.1444, 03/03/08)
- “‘I think people make a mistake trying to run from votes,’ [Former-Sen. Harry] Reid said. … I think it’s a foolish way to go.’” (“Reid Reopens Senate Debate,” Roll Call, 3/2/09)
Why on earth would you expect the Democrats to accept Trump, when for 8 years the Republicans never accepted Obama? You yourself never accepted Obama.
What goes around comes around. One just has to wait.
Their is more than just a subtle difference in the 2 very distinct audiences . VaRight entertains and enlightens those who are engaged, who labor to learn about the topics and listen to both sides before forming an opinion. A calm rational discussion entails being open minded enough to at least listen to the other sides point of view
Contrast that with the other side who operate on a purely emotional level , rarely thinking through what they express , because since it comes form ” their hearts” they falsely assume it is the correct position. You hear the words ” fair” , or the expression ” it’s our right” over and over, without any consideration to either the rule of law or the rights of others.
When for example transgender bathroom ” rights” are being discussed it is positioned as some sort of civil right. Given the estimated .06% of the population that makes up this miniscule group, what about the thousands of years of cultural norms ( when people quietly used the bathrooms associated with their gender of birth, or the terrible consequences of a 8 year old girl walking into a restroom to find a adult male exposing his genitals ?
You get the same base reaction over school choice and the nonsense reaction that some children would be left behind to flounder in a public school system that has now experienced diminished resources because parents made a sane choice and placed their children in an alternative school. No mention, no discussion whatsoever about why these conditions exist to begin with in the public schools. No rational discussion of the topic can be had without recognizing the effects of 50 years of subsidizing illegitimacy and the attending results . I have repeatedly said you must address this or these circumstances will never change. If a child living in a single parent household sits and watches TV until a parent comes home and ushers them off to bed without ever cracking a book or doing any homework—all the resources you pour into a classroom are wasted, they won’t do a bit of good other than providing day care for these kids. The allowing of a system like this represents national suicide, a slow but steady degradation of our culture…..and the insult is the other side is telling the rest of us, you pay for it and you fix it…..but don’t tread on my rights to have as many children as I want without any thought as to how I will support them or raise them responsibly. Broad swaths of Americans have grown sick enough of this nonsense to finally demand the adults in the room take charge, what Trumps election represented
I could cite numerous other examples where emotions rule the day , rational calm discussions, serious debates that look at a problem in it’s totality can’t be had when the other side resorts to yelling and screaming, smashing windows and setting cars on fire.
Your voice Tom isn’t lost on the first group, it is welcomed and revered. It is however almost a waste of time & energy to expect anything different from the folks who won’t listen to or even consider another point of view.
These folks are primarily low information voters ,people who maintain some form of benefit or status conferred by continuing the status quo. They are much more involved in self bloviating causes then they will ever be about fixing anything. That is what drives them up a tree about Trump—he is about actually getting something constructive actually done.
Bob Shannon King William
Love that you invoked the Mantra of the NFL’s most winning coach in history Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots.
DO YOUR JOB!
Go Pats!
Readers will understand the Democratic obstructionists to Trump’s AG nominee Sessions when they read this:
http://ep.yimg.com/ty/cdn/realityzone/NTKdavidBrockMoneyLaunderingPACsHillary.html
DEMOCRATS are going to PRISON. Soon.