Delegate Chris Peace today (4/2/18) twitted or whatever this message:

Yes, our delegate is now, according to Governing magazine, a leader in the fight for Medicaid expansion in Virginia. Here are some highlights from the Governing article:

“The Trump administration has shown a real willingness to work with us and allow us to come up with our own solutions. This could turn into a movement for states,” says Utah state Rep. Robert Spendlove, who sponsored a Medicaid expansion bill. *** Like Utah, Virginia’s GOP-controlled Legislature had stalled the governor’s hopes of expanding Medicaid for years. But with the option to add more conservative elements, Republicans are now actively supporting it. Chris Peace, a Republican delegate in the Virginia House who supports expansion but didn’t under the rules of the Obama administration, says these new developments give lawmakers more freedom to practice “compassionate conservatism.”

As for our delegate, here we have perhaps heading toward the heart of the matter: The old Bushian slogan: Compassionate Conservatism. Can’t make this stuff up!

We know what Compassionate Conservatism got us – endless wars, Medicare part D, too much loss of liberty, globalism, condescending speeches…. I gave up on President Bush when I discovered Ronulus Magnus II (Ron Paul) and kept my speech fast (except for Obama’s first inaugural and the bin Laden capture) pretty much up through the Obama years! Our present Chief Executive gives great speeches!

But it gets worse:

Although Republicans have been a roadblock to the ACA, Virginia’s Peace notes that the idea that everyone should have some form of health coverage was actually a conservative idea decades ago. “We don’t want to rewrite history here. These programs were written by the Heritage Foundation, with Mitt Romney pioneering it in Massachusetts. So in a sense,” he says, “we’re going back to our roots.”

So Delegate Peace FAVORS the individual mandate? Please say this was another late night interview and you were tired. Please?

I doubt it. Maybe we need a Dave Brat in the 97th for 2019.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...