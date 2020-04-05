Did Omari Faulkner Get Forced Out?

Sudden Withdrawal Is Unexpected Considering The Ballot Access Effort

I just got this startling press release from a friend of the blog – but it was originally from the Omari Faulkner campaign. He starts with this:

Bluemont, VA. — It is with a heavy heart that I come to this decision. In this unprecedented time, with so much death, fear and anxiety for millions across the globe, my time and calling right now is not meant to continue my political campaign, but instead work together and combat an invisible enemy, COVID-19.

I respect his decision. But it seems contrived to me. And this sentence proves to me there may well be more than it seems:

Many have asked that I pursue further action, yet the damage it would do to our cause and the division it would sow within our Virginia Republican Party would be counterproductive.

This is my opinion: Faulkner was forced out. Forced out by angry voices behind the scenes in the Republican Party who did not like his effort to get on the ballot. Now I blogged on this effort and I felt it was right considering (although if you had asked me I’d have said it was going to fail; but it succeeded!) the situation.

Can I prove it? NO. I just sense it. Running a political campaign is not inconsistent with fighting this disease. It is not frivolous – if done for the right reasons. I would say it is necessary – for our democratic Republic. People need to run for office. Even in these times.

I have not spoken with Faulkner but there has been a request by this blog to speak with Omari. Maybe he could persuade me this is wrong. Omari Faulkner did not strike me as one who backed away at hardship and challenge. Rather maybe run toward it! Again, I respect his decision. What would be wrong is if I am right and Faulkner was discouraged from continuing – NOT because of COVID-19 but because he went to court and won.

I will not endorse any sort of effort to discourage Faulkner because of how he got on the ballot. The GOP ought to support more voices and views. He got on the ballot LEGALLY!

I was inclined to help and support Faulkner, although I had not made a final decision, if there was no LP candidate that could get 10%. Now I have to decide what to do. I want this brought out into the open. Who’s behind it. Let the truth come out. But I thank Omari Faulkner for helping to open up Virginia politics with his ground-breaking suit. Be blessed in Jesus!