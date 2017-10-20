I was astounded to get this email from the Vogel campaign that has a photo showing what appears to be a Ralph Northam print ad that leaves off his lieutenant governor running mate.

I think Vogel will allow this photo to be placed here:

Isn’t that neat? (That I can copy this photo just like that, I mean!) I was astounded to read this. Is it fake news? Was Jill Vogel taken in?

Nope. It’s true.

Apparently a flyer was produced for a union – LIUNA – (the Laborers’ International Union of North America) that did not want to carry any materials with Fairfax on it.

I didn’t take Vogel’s word for it. Here is confirmation from the Richmond Times-Dispatch:

The campaign of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam printed some fliers that excluded a picture of ticket mate Justin Fairfax to accommodate a union that has endorsed Northam but not Fairfax.

Why? (Or as Breitbart might write WAT?)

