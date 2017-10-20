I was astounded to get this email from the Vogel campaign that has a photo showing what appears to be a Ralph Northam print ad that leaves off his lieutenant governor running mate.
I think Vogel will allow this photo to be placed here:
Isn’t that neat? (That I can copy this photo just like that, I mean!) I was astounded to read this. Is it fake news? Was Jill Vogel taken in?
Nope. It’s true.
Apparently a flyer was produced for a union – LIUNA – (the Laborers’ International Union of North America) that did not want to carry any materials with Fairfax on it.
I didn’t take Vogel’s word for it. Here is confirmation from the Richmond Times-Dispatch:
The campaign of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ralph Northam printed some fliers that excluded a picture of ticket mate Justin Fairfax to accommodate a union that has endorsed Northam but not Fairfax.
Why? (Or as Breitbart might write WAT?)
Northam campaign spokesman David Turner downplayed the flier.
“Out of over 3 million pieces of literature printed for the campaign, this literature constituted less than roughly 0.5% of the literature printed, and was only for LIUNA to carry on their canvasses,” he said in a statement. “These doors have also received the regular literature. This means roughly 1.5 million households in Virginia have received the regular literature.
I think this is disturbing. The major party candidate for governor has dropped one of his ticket mates so that a supporting group could hand out his materials. REALLY? Where is we are a team? We run together. Seems this is trouble. I do not think for one SECOND that Fairfax’s race played ANY role in the decision but this one is a head-shaker. But the optics are awful. For the Democrats got into trouble with that very same Justin Fairfax at their 2016 presidential nominating convention (from the Virginian Pilot):
“With a big weekend coming upon us, poor wording was used. His request should not have been called divisive and we apologize for that. We have reached out to invite him to meet with the Chair (Susan Swecker) for a one-on-one meeting to determine how we can move forward together,” the apology reads, in part.
OOPS!
I would have said – you’re a union -use your Citizens United rights and print up your own flyers!
Maybe supporters of Justin Fairfax should at the least vote Hyra the Libertarian for governor if not GOP Ed Gillespie instead. You leave us out; we’ll leave you out.
Remember this is an OFFICIAL NORTHAM flyer – sponsored by HIS CAMPAIGN.
So Fairfax supporters! VOTE HYRA on election day! If Cliff Hyra gets ten percent, the party will have ballot access AND will open up state politics. Gillespie will probably win the election. But I can guarantee something like this will not happen again.
