Does Del. Rodman Owe Senator Dunnavant an Apology/Retraction?

MAYBE

Republicans are going to have to fight and they might have to fight tough (not dirty – leave that for the Dems!)

Example is the Del. Debra Rodman ad attacking – very effectively – Senator Siobhan Dunnavant for her support of a bill that would take away protections for pre-existing conditions. It is hard to tell if this is the same bill that Sheila Bynum-Coleman suggests is a sellout by Speaker Cox to insurance interests.

I was open to admiring Delegate Debra Rodman for her sincerity in her ads, even though I disagree with her positions. But I think she misrepresented this bill about the pre-existing conditions. The term Rodman uses is DENY. The clear implication is: Dr. Dunnavant voted to allowed insurers to DENY coverage for pre-existing conditions.

The bill Rodman cites is SB 844 (2018) and it governs short-term policies of less than 365 days in duration. The bill actually would give (It passed the General Assembly but was vetoed by Governor Northam) people more choices in health insurance. NO ONE HAS TO BUY THIS POLICY! And here is the mandatory warning label for these policies:

5.Every short-term health plan sold or offered for sale in the Commonwealth shall include the following disclaimer: “This is a short-term health insurance policy. The policy does not provide comprehensive health insurance coverage. It covers only the services as specifically described in the policy. Such services may be subject to caps, cost-sharing, and other limitations. The premium costs may reflect your age, gender, and pre-existing conditions, which conditions may not be covered or may be subject to coverage limitations. Renewal of the policy after the expiration of its term is not guaranteed. You should read this policy carefully in order to understand all of its terms.”

Nothing is being taken away here (contrary to the intent of the Rodman ad) and there is the disclaimer (I would have had a more conspicuous disclaimer in language like the following sentence: BUT THIS BILL DID NOT REQUIRE ALL INSURERS TO EXEMPT FOR PRE-EXISTING CONDITIONS [As Rodman’s ad implies]).

The Republicans will have to fight hard and tough. Say what you stand for!

Del. Rodman ought to either understand the bill better and/or she owes a series of commercials that apologize to Senator Dunnavant for misstating her position.