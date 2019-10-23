Don’t Let THIS Happen Here! VIDEO of West Virginia Teachers ON STRIKE!

Right-To-Vote and Public Unionism are Related!

Here is a video from The Real News Network showing what could happen in the Commonwealth if the Democrats come to power in November:

Every public school in the state is closed for a fourth day as thousands of teachers demand better pay, pensions, and healthcare. TRNN speaks to Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association, and union activist Lois Weiner

That’s right: ALL 55 of the counties in West Virginia had no classes for at least four days. And the deals will be budget busters for local governments. The protection of the 1977 supreme court decision could be removed by a bare law.

Dont let this happen to YOU in Virginia! Vote Republican November 5.