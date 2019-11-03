Don’t Let This Happen To YOU Here In Virginia! Vote GOP Tuesday!

Budget-Busting Teacher Strikes Could Happen HERE if Dems Win!

This report from the liberal-leaning site Vox on the Chicago Teachers’ Strike (which lasted 11 days!) ought to scare all the voters in Virginia to vote GOP this coming election! Here’s a couple of highlights:

Teachers returned to school Friday after going on strike for 11 days. They had picketed in the snow and rain until union leaders and city officials struck a deal to raise teacher pay and to put a social worker and nurse in each school. Some of the teachers’ most ambitious proposals, such as requiring the city to expand affordable housing, didn’t make the cut. “Did we accomplish every single little thing? No. But I can say that we moved the needle on educational justice in the city,” Jesse Sharkey, president of the Chicago Teachers Union, said in a press conference Thursday. The district also committed to spending $35 million to shrink oversized classrooms and to prioritize schools that serve the most at-risk students. The deal includes a 16 percent pay raise for teachers over five years, and a remarkable 40 percent raise for teaching assistants, clerks, and other lower-paid workers. The new, five-year contract will also boost investment per pupil and reduce the number of students in each class.

Let’s round up the items:

A SIXTEEN percent raise for teachers

A massive FORTY percent raise for aides, etc. (While my empathy is with bus drivers, custodians and cafeteria workers, that seems high)

A vague “boost investment per pupil” and “reduce number of students in class” (PLEASE NOTE: These OUGHT NOT be in a union contract – they are policy decisions!)

DITTO for “prioritize schools that serve the most at-risk students”. AGAIN, that OUGHT NOT to be in a union contract.

Ask a school board rep what a 16 percent raise for teachers would do to their budget. Allowing collective bargaining between local governments and public employee unions will lead to scenes like this in our Commonwealth. The Dems will have every incentive to make this sort of thing legal so unions will support them with money and volunteers.

You have the ballot – Jefferson called the ballot the “rational and peaceable instrument of reform” – use it. Vote GOP this Tuesday.