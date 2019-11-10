Down Time in the Garden.

I am going to discuss a different topic today. No politics, no Hip Hop. No Trump collusion, no Wu Tang Clan. No second amendment.

It’s fall garden time!!!!! Mandy and I took the family SUV to Home Depot and Lowe’s along Jefferson Davis Highway in Chester, Virginia down by my grandmother’s house. Between the both stores we spent about $50.00. Mandy and I did pretty good with some of our summer veggies.

For the fall vegetables Mandy and I planted Broccoli, Brussel Sprouts, Cabbage, Cauliflower, Collard Greens, Kale, Lettuce and Red Cabbage. This is our second go around for our family garden.



We did pretty well with some of the summer vegetables like purple and white eggplants, tomatoes, and crook neck squash. We had issues with the deer eating things off the bush. I have been told that human hair and urine is a natural deer deterrent. I am about to hit up the barber shop and get all the Saturday haircut hair.

I will keep you all posted with growth in our family plot. It is truly exciting to plant, dig and water. A very peaceful time. It allows me to unwind, decompress and spend some time in God’s creation each afternoon following work.

