Election Day: Childhood Memories, Present Day and the Disservice of the Mainstream Media.

“Let us begin, what, where, why or when.

Will all be explained like instructions to a game.

See I’m not insane, in fact I’m kinda of rational.

When I be asking you, “Who is more dramatical?”

This one or that one, the white one or the black one.

Pick the punk and I’ll jump up to up to attack one.

KRS-One is just the guy to lead a crew,

Right up to your face and diss you…….”

My Philosophy

By All Means Necessary

KRS-One

Jive Records

Released May 31, 1988.

With this Election 2020, I had to open this article with the lyrics from the BLASTMASTER KRS-ONE (Knowledge reigns supreme over nearly everyone) one of the most prolific emcees of our time. It will not be explained unless you ask questions. My election day started with fond memories of voting with my father as a child. In my childhood neighborhood Cambria Heights, Queens; my family lived down the street from local Public School 176 (P.S. 176). On the morning of Election Day, I remember that my mother and my father would go to vote. We would all get dressed. I remember my sister and I had matching Mighty Mac children’s winter coats. I would always get the newer coat and my sister, four years my junior would have my hand me down. With coats on to shield us from the cold November in New York, my father would close the white front door with the cast iron knocker and we would start our journey. Walking the two and one half Queens blocks from 235th Street and 118th Avenue to 235th Street and 121st Avenue. My father would take me inside his voting booth and my mother would take my sister Denise inside her voting both. I remember the New York voting booth at the time was like a large phone booth with a lever that when pushed to the left would close the curtain behind the voter. The voter would then flip this small black levers on the far wall of the booth. I believe they would check off the candidate you were voting for. When you pushed the lever pole to the right again, it would open the curtain and reset the system for the next voter. I remember that very well, happy childhood times that I enjoyed with my father.

November 3, 2020, the alarm went off at 0500 hours. In the eight years Mandy and I have been together, this is only the second time we voted together. We departed Grandma’s house in Chesterfield County and took the drive to the district where we are registered in Highland Springs.

Mandy cried and prayed the entire time during the ride over. We listened to Proud to Be an American, we listened to Order my Steps and several other gospel songs that I was unfamiliar with. We arrived at 0708 hours to Highland Springs High School. About 20 people were on line.

At 0720 hours, I did something that I have never done in my entire life. I proudly voted down the entire Republican ticket. I know many of my Libertarian brothers and sisters do not understand why, but I exercised my vote the best way that I saw fit. All six of the members of my family cast their votes for the Republican ticket as well. Corey (49), Mandy, Eric, Jackie (Eriq’s girlfriend), Elijah, Elliot and I.

Election Day Evening, I spent with Mike Dickinson Republican Richmond City Council Candidate 1st District. We had drinks and mingled at Atlas 42 in Glen Allen, Virginia. Many news vans idling outside and many cameras on the inside. Waiting to capture the Republican perspective to the results. I had the opportunity to meet Former Speaker of the House Delegate Kirk Cox and chat about the upcoming 2021 cycle, his plans and the future of the Republican Party. After a whisky and Diet Coke, I went home to sleep. Things were looking pretty good for the Republican Party when I retired for bed. Mandy was uneasy. I believe she was yelling at the fifty seven inch Samsung Smart TV when I drifted off the sleep on my side of the bed.

Mandy woke me up at 0400 hours yelling at the Twitter feed. She often yells at the Twitter feed but it is usually 0500 hours. Eva Elizabeth our doggie daughter completed her downward dog stretch and she slowly creeped up to Mandy. But, I knew that doggie kisses were not going to make Mandy feel any better. It seems that the President was being cheated out of the election. It seems that some states were called with only 65% of the votes counted but, they were reflecting a Biden/Harris win. But, how was that possible?!

I immediately checked the Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Elections website. I drilled down with my name, my last four social security number and my birthday. The message that I received was “ballot information not found”.

Of course Mandy thought the worse, that because we voted Republican in a majority Democratic district that none of our votes counted. I immediately fired off an email to the Henrico County Registrar. My email correspondence read as follows:

From: “Corey Fauconier” <[email protected]>

To: “[email protected]” <[email protected]>

Cc: “Sandy Sanders” <[email protected]>, “Mike D.” <[email protected]>, “Omer Mandy AGA” <[email protected]>

Sent: Wed, Nov 4, 2020 at 4:16

Subject: Why is my Ballot Information Not Found

I hope my correspondence finds you in good health and spirits. If I voted today in the 2020 General Election why does your online system advise that my “ballot information is not found”.

Please advise.

Corey M. Fauconier

[email protected]

Twitter: @CoreyMFauconier

(973)***-****

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android.

At 0928 hours after sending my email to the Board of Elections and leaving a voice mail, I reached out to Tyrone Nelson, Henrico County Board of Supervisors for the Varina District. Tyrone is my BOS Representative. Although we do not agree on all the issues that are important to me, I can say that he has been both respectful and responsive to my needs as a constituent. This was no exception. After a few text messages back and forth, he advised that he would have a member of the Board of Elections reach out to address my concerns with the website.

At 1313 hours, my caller ID registered with a call from Henrico County. I stopped my work from home and I answered the phone call. The representative from the Board of Elections was explaining to me that the system had not yet updated and it should be done by Friday, November 6, 2020. She went on to advise that Virginia as well as other states were still counting ballots and may not be done until Friday. I asked if the Board of Elections were “still counting” why was the media calling states for Joe Biden. She advised that “they are predicting”.

I had a flashback to a Jay-Z lyric, “ I just stopped and spat no more speech in the phone, the crackers up there bleachin’ ya dome, your’re reachin. I said the world don’t stop I’ve got to keep keep on. From there I sensed the beef was on……”

A Week Ago

Jay-Z Feat Too Short

Album: Vol. 2…Hard Knock Life

Release Date: September 29, 1998

Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.

Predicting like there were not sure or worse off, they are not fact checking. My heart sunk. Understand, the tech companies over the last few days have been hi-jacking people social media pages and advising the account holders were “election meddling.”

I know that over 450 Libertarian owned accounts were frozen this past week. Apparently you cannot cheer on a third party candidate. Well, what in the hell in the blue blazes do you call THIS? They got nothing and they are just reporting what they want. And folks wonder why we have conspiracy theorists out here. This whole reporting situation known as the mainstream is bogus and they do the public a great disservice by not reporting the truth from all sides and allowing the viewer or the reader to make their own decision. This is exactly why you have independent media sources like Virginia Right. I do not know about anyone else, but I am pissed off that we are even at this point. Ballots being rolled into counting locations at 0400 hours and Republicans being held off outside behind police barricades by people who have a badge on however, we cannot be sure that they represent the jurisdictions law enforcement agency.

I guess this is going to play out in court. Maybe that is why the Democrats did not want Amy Coney Barrett to be nominated to the Supreme Court. Maybe Covid-19 was simply some large cover up smoke screen situation for Democratic ballot harvesting. We all have to stay tuned to see what is going to go down and how all of this is going to finish up. God Bless the Commonwealth of Virginia as well as the United States of America.