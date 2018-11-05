Daniel Holloway, the LP nominee in Utah District 74 reported:
Hey thanks for checking back with me! Here in my district every registered voter got their ballot 3 weeks ago, as of Friday 11k had already voted, which is more then in the last midterm election, we have Prop 2 on the ballot which is legalizing medical marijuana and there is a lot of support for that in the county, my opponent is against it and I am for it, so I am hoping this means people are wanting to vote for a change in representation!
Wouldn’t be the first time referenda (which is another thing we DO NOT have in the Old Dominion) helps a candidate. Holloway is running against a GOP incumbent and no other candidate. Utah polls close at 10 pm EST.
