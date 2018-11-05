Quantcast

Election Eve Report From Utah!

Posted on November 5, 2018.

Daniel Holloway, the LP nominee in Utah District 74 reported:

Hey thanks for checking back with me! Here in my district every registered voter got their ballot 3 weeks ago, as of Friday 11k had already voted, which is more then in the last midterm election, we have Prop 2 on the ballot which is legalizing medical marijuana and there is a lot of support for that in the county, my opponent is against it and I am for it, so I am hoping this means people are wanting to vote for a change in representation!

Wouldn’t be the first time referenda (which is another thing we DO NOT have in the Old Dominion) helps a candidate.   Holloway is running against a GOP incumbent and no other candidate.  Utah polls close at 10 pm EST.

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

