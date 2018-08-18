I’ve challenged my opponent to 5 debates (one in each county of the district). He’s dragging his feet, said he’d get back to me, and didn’t, so I scheduled the first two, found places to have them, etc. And announced it. And then he sent out a press release that said there had been no agreement. His argument is that he can’t commit to 5 debates during harvest time (he’s a farmer); my argument is if you can’t commit to 5 evenings during harvest, how can you commit to full-time service during the actual legislative session (during planting and field work time)? Crickets….

We continue to get occasional small influxes of contributions from around the country. Most weeks don’t go by without us getting $100-$200 sent in sort of randomly via the website. Likewise, there are a couple of very generous Libertarian donors who are helping us to have the funds to do some things we probably wouldn’t have been able to do otherwise–some paid staff, better canvassing applications, etc.

YAL [Young Americans for Liberty] is making us one of their “Win at the Door” campaigns–I think they’ll be sending a team out here in October-ish.

Other than that, we’re knocking on doors and walking in parades. Lots of retail politics.