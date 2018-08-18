Quantcast

Categorized | News

Encouraging Report from Nebraska State Senator Laura Ebke!

Posted on August 18, 2018.

This is an encouraging report from Nebraska state senator Laura Ebke:
I’ve challenged my opponent to 5 debates (one in each county of the district). He’s dragging his feet, said he’d get back to me, and didn’t, so I scheduled the first two, found places to have them, etc. And announced it. And then he sent out a press release that said there had been no agreement. His argument is that he can’t commit to 5 debates during harvest time (he’s a farmer); my argument is if you can’t commit to 5 evenings during harvest, how can you commit to full-time service during the actual legislative session (during planting and field work time)? Crickets….

We continue to get occasional small influxes of contributions from around the country. Most weeks don’t go by without us getting $100-$200 sent in sort of randomly via the website. Likewise, there are a couple of very generous Libertarian donors who are helping us to have the funds to do some things we probably wouldn’t have been able to do otherwise–some paid staff, better canvassing applications, etc.

YAL [Young Americans for Liberty] is making us one of their “Win at the Door” campaigns–I think they’ll be sending a team out here in October-ish.

Other than that, we’re knocking on doors and walking in parades. Lots of retail politics.

I have to admit, retail politics (door-to-door) is the worst part of running for a local office.  I would not look forward to it.  If I ran for something.
But if you can help Laura:  Help herCan give money.  If you have a few days and can go to Nebraska (I am tempted to jealousy already!) check with the campaign and see about going.  Jesus was right when He sent the 70 out in twos – each can encourage the other.  This election cycle has the greatest chance of Libertarians and liberty-minded Republicans to win office and actually DO something.  Even ballot access is something.  That is why if you cannot vote Kaine or Stewart:  Vote Waters and help him get the 10% that will go a long way to open up Virginia politics.

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CommentLuv badge

Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

Check out NewsMax!

Sign up for Virginia Right Once Daily Email Digest

No Spam - ever! We send a daily email with the posts of the previous day. Unsubscribe at any time.
* = required field

Submit a Blog Post!

Submit a Blog Post for our 'Boots on the Ground' feature

Click Here for Instructions on How to Submit a Post

Google Ad

Google Ad

Follow Us Anywhere!

Google Ad

The Watcher’s Council

Archives

%d bloggers like this: