This is the substance of a tweet issued by the Libertarian candidate for Mayor of Phoenix: National LP Chair Nicholas Sarwark:

Last night’s Mega Millions drawing was for $1.6 Billion. That’s how much the Phoenix City Council gave in tax breaks to politically connected developers over 6 years. As Mayor I will work to stop treating your money like a winning lottery ticket for developers & lobbyists.

I love it! It’s fabulous! I’d vote for Sarwark if I lived in Phoenix. Let’s contrast this with this little gem I found (well, I actually got it in an email) on the website of our governor:

RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam today announced that KPMG LLP, a U.S. audit, tax, and advisory firm, will invest more than $30 million to expand its operations in Fairfax County. Virginia successfully competed against Washington, D.C. for this project, which will create more than 500 new jobs. *** The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Fairfax County to secure the investment for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $1 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Fairfax County with the project. The company will also be eligible to receive the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new full-time jobs created. Funding and services to support the company’s employee retraining activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

So these 500 jobs were paid in part by YOU the taxpayer! Where is the outrage! What Virginia needs is a Nicholas Sarwark to call out this crony capitalism and denounce it.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...