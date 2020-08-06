Final Part 5: From the Vault

CAN A CONSTITUTIONALIST PRESIDENT DO ANYTHING? (Part 5)

I have been getting more and more excited writing and pondering a constitutionalist administration. Wouldn’t it be fun? Let’s stop talking about it and start doing it!

But I cannot leave without a discussion of monetary policy. Cong. Paul cannot End The Fed without an act of Congress. But he would start with these two acts:

There are additional steps a pro-freedom president should pursue in his first term to restore sound monetary policy. He should ask Congress to pass two pieces of legislation I have introduced in the 110th Congress. The first is the Audit the Fed bill, which would allow the American people to learn just how the Federal Reserve has been conducting monetary policy. The other is the Free Competition in Currency Act, which repeals legal tender laws and all taxes on gold and silver. This would introduce competition in currency and put a check on the Federal Reserve by ensuring that people have alternatives to government-produced fiat money.

It will be good for monetary policy to implement many of the prior items. Spending control, debt repayment, solvent Social Security and Medicare and non-interventionist foreign policy will help make monetary policy more libertarian.

Education of the American people must continue. YAL and Campaign for Liberty are great allies in the struggle. Get more involved. Work for liberty candidates for local, state and federal office. Run for office! Speed the day when we’ll see a constitutionalist President.