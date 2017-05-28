I decided since people are discussing the Paris Climate Accord adopted at one of the many Wastes of Time (aka UN Climate Conferences) I would apply my learned and storied legal mind (Praise Jesus for it!) to the agreement itself.
Here is the text in English of the Paris Agreement.
Five (or more) reasons for the US to reject the agreement and/or the agreement is unconstitutional:
Reports to foreigners not authorized under the Constitution (Art 13, section 7):
7. Each Party shall regularly provide the following information:(a) A national inventory report of anthropogenic emissions by sources and removals by sinks of greenhouse gases, prepared using good practicemethodologies accepted by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and agreed upon by the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to this Agreement; and(b) Information necessary to track progress made in implementing andachieving its nationally determined contribution under Article 4.
As nationally determined contributions to the global response to climatechange, all Parties are to undertake and communicate ambitious efforts as defined in Articles 4, 7, 9, 10, 11 and 13 with the view to achieving the purpose of this Agreement as set out in Article 2. The efforts of all Parties will represent a progression over time, while recognizing the need to support developing country Parties for the effective implementation of this Agreement.
2. Each Party shall prepare, communicate and maintain successive nationally determined contributions that it intends to achieve. Parties shall pursue domestic mitigation measures, with the aim of achieving the objectives of such contributions.3. Each Party’s successive nationally determined contribution will represent a progression beyond the Party’s then current nationally determined contribution and reflect its highest possible ambition, reflecting its common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, in the light of different national circumstances.4. Developed country Parties should continue taking the lead by undertaking economy-wide absolute emission reduction targets. Developing country Parties should continue enhancing their mitigation efforts, and are encouraged to move over time towards economy-wide emission reduction or limitation targets in the light of different national circumstances.
5. Support shall be provided to developing country Parties for theimplementation of this Article, in accordance with Articles 9, 10 and 11,recognizing that enhanced support for developing country Parties will allow for higher ambition in their actions.
9. Each Party shall communicate a nationally determined contribution every five years in accordance with decision 1/CP21 and any relevant decisions of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to this Agreement and be informed by the outcomes of the global stocktake referred to in Article 14.
4. A mechanism to contribute to the mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions and support sustainable development is hereby established under the authority and guidance of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to this Agreement for use by Parties on a voluntary basis. It shall be supervised by a body designated by the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of theParties to this Agreement,…
1. In order to achieve the long-term temperature goal set out in Article 2,Parties aim to reach global peaking of greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible, recognizing that peaking will take longer for developing country Parties, and to undertake rapid reductions thereafter in accordance with best available science, so as to achieve a balance between anthropogenic emissions by sources and removals by sinks of greenhouse gases in the second half of this century, on the basis of equity, and in the context of sustainable development and efforts to eradicate poverty.
1. A mechanism to facilitate implementation of and promote compliance with the provisions of this Agreement is hereby established.2. The mechanism referred to in paragraph 1 of this Article shall consist of a committee that shall be expert-based and facilitative in nature and function in a manner that is transparent, non-adversarial and non-punitive. The committee shall pay particular attention to the respective national capabilities and circumstances of Parties.
Parties shall cooperate in taking measures, as appropriate, to enhance climate change education, training, public awareness, public participation and public access to information, recognizing the importance of these steps with respect to enhancing actions under this Agreement.
No reservations may be made to this Agreement.
