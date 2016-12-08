My good acquaintance Corey Fauconier garnered about 400 signatures and has filed to be the Libertarian Party candidate for the Ninth District Senate race. Corey will face Democrat Del. Jennifer McClellan (here is her website) for the January 10, 2017 special election.

Here is the story at the Times-Dispatch and here is a blurb:

Libertarian activist Corey Fauconier has qualified to have his name on the ballot in a special election next month for the Richmond area’s 9th District state Senate seat. Fauconier, a Highland Springs resident who works for a van transportation company that serves railroads, will appear on the ballot as an independent, state officials said Wednesday, along with Del. Jennifer L. McClellan, D-Richmond.

Tonight Corey will be speaking to the Chesterfield Libertarians. I hope to have a report tomorrow.

The Republicans did not field a candidate in the Democrat-leaning district. I plan to follow this race closely. It was scary how close we had to yet another uncontested legislative race. We need to open up the political system in Virginia. Fauconier will be part of that more open system.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

