Quantcast

Categorized | News

Flag of Liberty Unfurled in the River City! Fauconier Makes Ballot as Libertarian!

Posted on December 7, 2016.

My good acquaintance Corey Fauconier garnered about 400 signatures and has filed to be the Libertarian Party candidate for the Ninth District Senate race.  Corey will face Democrat Del. Jennifer McClellan (here is her website) for the January 10, 2017 special election.

Here is the story at the Times-Dispatch and here is a blurb:

Libertarian activist Corey Fauconier has qualified to have his name on the ballot in a special election next month for the Richmond area’s 9th District state Senate seat.

Fauconier, a Highland Springs resident who works for a van transportation company that serves railroads, will appear on the ballot as an independent, state officials said Wednesday, along with Del. Jennifer L. McClellan, D-Richmond.

Tonight Corey will be speaking to the Chesterfield Libertarians.  I hope to have a report tomorrow.

The Republicans did not field a candidate in the Democrat-leaning district.  I plan to follow this race closely.  It was scary how close we had to yet another uncontested legislative race.  We need to open up the political system in Virginia.  Fauconier will be part of that more open system.

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CommentLuv badge

Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

Check out NewsMax!

Sign up for Virginia Right Once Daily Email Digest

No Spam - ever! We send a daily email with the posts of the previous day. Unsubscribe at any time.
* = required field

Submit a Blog Post!

Submit a Blog Post for our 'Boots on the Ground' feature

Click Here for Instructions on How to Submit a Post!  

Google Ad

Google Ad

Follow Us Anywhere!

Google Ad

The Watcher’s Council

Archives

Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
%d bloggers like this: