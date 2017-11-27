Perhaps it was one of those warm fuzzy Holiday stories that a news director thought need told so they ran with it.

A 3rd grade teacher in Tulsa decided last year to “ pan handle” with a street sign…. “ teacher needs money to buy school supplies” standing on the side of a busy intersection “ panhandling”, as they say.

I sat listening to her story of how that effort last year morphed into a “ Go funding page” where she raised some $ 20,000 for her effort, commendable as they are. It was however when this teacher made the statement that “ we haven’t had a raise in 10 years”, a clear reference to teacher pay that my ears perked up.

In 2015 our local T.E.A Party group did a rather detailed analysis of Public School data provided by the reputable Heritage Foundation that studied public school statistics covering the period from 1950—2012. The study showed that Student populations in U.S Public Schools had increased 96%–Teacher Count during that same period was up 252%…………….Administrative Staffing over 700% !

That same year we took a closer look at the King William County School budget data to see if we could glean some truths about teacher and staffing compensation. I was a bit befuddled because I would hear and read these claims that our local teachers hadn’t had a pay raise in XXX number of years. What puzzled me was after attending numerous school board and budget meetings I was learning simultaneously a new language….the language that bureaucrats speak. I had never heard the terms…..

Salary scale adjustments—–step increases—compression adjustments—–and then it dawned on me what was happening. Language fraud . You see they have invented these new terms so as to avoid using the conventional language we all associate with an increase in pay— pay raises ? The various school officials School Superintendent, the school Finance Director are vocally stating or in Power Point Presentations they do for the Board of Supervisors………….”we haven’t had a pay raise in XXX years”

About Bob Shannon

