Freedom and Truth: I Got to Have it

I write my contributions for Virginia Right in the same manner that I write my musical lyrics. I handwrite thoughts, notes, phases and feelings and then I begin to slowly type an email to myself.

I recently read an old edition of the Richmond Free Press or as I like to call it, “The Richmond O-Pressed.”



There is a letter to the Editor from the April 4 -6, 2019 paper. “Taxation not solution for Richmond Public Schools” which was written by Nelson Calisch.



Mr. Calisch advised in his communication to the O-Pressed that, “Richmond Public Schools reflects years of racist policies” and that he “would be willing to contribute more tax dollars if I could be assured that my money would be well spent.”

As I just shake my head, his letter seems to get worse as it goes along. He offered two suggestions, first that the African American population should leverage its voting strength and insist the Democratic Party address a formula for distribution of tax dollars and second for the City of Richmond to tax State properties for the millions of real estate taxes that the City cannot collect on.



Wow, “now how THAT sound?! Not profound. Black people unite and let’s all get down, I got to have it.”

Ed OG and the B.U.L.L.D.O.G.S(Black United Leaders Living Directly on Grovin’ Sounds) I Got to Have ItApril 30, 1991.



Black people need to wake up and leverage their voting power to vote for a people who are going to change the world. Look at any major city in the United States, run by Democrats and look at its current state of affairs.

I know many people may label me and my family “sellouts” or “Uncle Tom’s” as I have been a supporter of the Libertarian Party of Virginia and North Carolina and my wife Mandy is a Republican. I feel as if my people have a lack of knowledge of self and Virginia history.

My question is what does the Democratic Party do to address the issues faced today by Black people in America?!



I feel as if the Democratic Party wants to keep up paying into bondage by continuing to funnel tax dollars into the broken public education system. They want to remind us about racism and dismantle the history which they consider “racist” by changing school names and taking down confederate monuments.



According to my good friend Wikipedia Harry Byrd was the 50th Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia. He was “vehemently opposed to racial desegregation” and was the leader of “massive resistance” which was the statewide campaign which opposed the Supreme Court decision of Brown vs. the Board of Education. This ultimately led to the closing of Virginia public schools.



In addition, Byrd attempted to limit political participation by poll taxes and literacy tests for blacks and poor whites. And much to the surprise of my readers……..Byrd was a Democrat. I remember watching a PBS television special during Black History Month and never once did it mention the party trying to stop change and racial progress was the same party that Black people are lining up to support.



If we are truly to be free, we must be allowed to maybe create our own schools independent of government funding, where educators, parents and guardians and not politicians decide how to best educate our future.



As we move towards a State election here in the Commonwealth of Virginia for 2019 and a Presidential election in 2020, I see America at a crossroad. I was recently talking to my brother in liberty Dustin Evans, Libertarian Candidate for Virginia House of Delegates 16th District. I wholeheartedly believe the Libertarian Party offers a middle ground between the Democratic and Republican Parties. Often times, i find it very easy to meet members of the Republican Party at the table. The Henrico County GOP has been especially open to discourse. The Democrats, not so much. With no middle ground, I fear it is a very dangerous place to be. We are so busy fighting, we are not working towards a solution. Because if after all this time, it’s still about race. I feel like we are spinning our wheels in the mud.