I dearly wish I did not have to be so negative about the Article V Convention of States issue. It would be nice if the states and people could take back their founding document and restore the Republic through a COS.

But the risk is too great.

And I see my delegate, Chris Peace, is introducing one of the bills at the request of a constituent and it is an interesting document. (The other bill is another delegate I know well: Sam Rasoul and it seeks to overthrow Buckley v. Valeo and Citizens United by asking for a federal constitutional amendment to say money in campaigns is not speech and that corporations would have no rights under the Fourteenth Amendment (that has been the law since about 1875 or so!); many of the criticisms of the Peace resolution apply equally to the Rasoul amendment.)

Here are the operative paragraphs:

The application to the Congress of the United States to call an amendment convention of the states pursuant to Article V of the United States Constitution confers no power to Congress other than the power to call such a convention; 2. Congress does not have the power or authority to determine any rules for the governing of an amendment convention of the states called pursuant to Article V of the United States Constitution. Congress does not have the power to set the number of delegates to be sent by any state to such a convention, nor does it have the power to name delegates to such a convention. The power to name delegates remains exclusively within the authority of the legislatures of the several states; 3. The vote at an amendment convention of the states must be on the basis of one state, one vote; 4. An amendment convention of the states convened pursuant to this application is limited to consideration of the topics specified herein and no other. This application is made with the express understanding that an amendment that in any way seeks to amend, modify, or repeal any provision of the Bill of Rights is not authorized for consideration at any stage. This application is void ab initio if ever used at any stage to consider any change to any provision of the Bill of Rights; and 5. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Virginia may provide further instructions to its delegates and may recall its delegates at any time for a breach of a duty or a violation of the instructions provided; and, be it

I am not sure where to start. First, I do not think the states can bind Congress as to how many delegates to the Convention or as to what subjects the Convention can discuss. Now I fully realize Publius Huldah is controversial (The abolitionists like William Lloyd Garrison were seen as controversial too!) but I was honored to let her guest post here at Virginia Right on this issue (I hat tip her for this info and can go here for more fascinating material) but I see that this column in The Hill by a law professor at Georgetown and it essentially says as to this COS/Article V Convention virtually the same conclusions as Huldah.

Nothing in Article V, or anywhere else in the Constitution, authorizes Congress, state legislatures, or anyone else to limit the agenda of an Article V convention. And even if they did, the Supreme Court has made clear that the process of amending the Constitution is a “political question” into which the courts would not intervene. Once the delegates convene, they are answerable only to themselves. The product that emerges from an Article V convention could be radically different from what those asking it to be called may have envisioned, just as the Philadelphia convention of 1787 departed sharply from its mandate to propose amendments to the Articles of Confederation. COSP’s proposed delegate-constraining laws will not work for several reasons. First, nothing in the Constitution gives state legislatures the power to control their states’ delegates any more than state legislatures can control their states’ Members of Congress. Once selected, delegates to an Article V convention become federal officials with authority derived from Article V, not from the states. In Bush v. Palm Beach County Canvassing Bd., the U.S. Supreme Court held that, when state officials derive their powers from the U.S. Constitution, federal law can constrain state officials’ actions.

I have also written about the dangers of the COS, including the very real possibility of secession. I also think the ab initio (as if it had never been made law) provision is useless as rescission of ratification would be futile and likewise the recall of delegates is not likely to be enforceable, either.

The attempt of the left to pass the ERA and this scary article in the Atlantic about a proposed alteration to the unamendable provision that ensures each state has the same number of senators shows what lengths people will go to get what they want. (Here is the Federalist’s response.)

Nothing is beyond the potential of potential Constitution-rewriters. The Republic can only be restored by continual education of the people as to their rights.

Here is the flyer Huldah wrote on the dangers of the COS peculiar to Virginia. Use as you see fit.

