From the ‘I Told you So’ Department at VR!

Del. Lee Carter (D-Manassas) HB 67 AUTHORIZES Teachers’ Strikes!

There is a disturbing article in the Prince William Times about death threats for a delegate who introduced a bill that had been seen as anti-gun rights. My position: I hope the police find those doing that sort of thing and they are prosecuted to fullest extent of the law!

But from the “I Told you So” Department here at Virginia Right (And here are several times I warned the people about teachers’ strikes) the bill (HB67) actually AUTHORIZES teachers’ (and other non-safety public personnel) strikes. Don’t take my word for it; here’s a quote from the bill’s author:

If passed, Carter’s bill would make it legal for all government employees except law enforcement officers to strike. A Virginia law on the books for over a half century bans all Virginia government employees from striking. Carter’s bill would not change that law as it applies to law enforcement officers. “The bill changes nothing for police. They’re currently prohibited from striking, and they will continue to be, no matter what happens to my bill,” Carter said. “But if my bill passes, teachers will have that right, which they currently don’t.” (emphasis added)

This bill was even introduced in 2019, too! (Wish I had caught it but I wish even more somebody had run ads about it!)

So, let’s drop the anti-gun side of this bill and discuss it in a civil but determined manner as ti its REAL harm: Right to work and the prohibition on public employee strikes are in danger. These two “reforms” will hurt businesses in Virginia and hurt local governments. Taxes will likely go up.

Best idea is to get someone like say, Del. Glenn Davis, to run for and be elected governor in 2021. (He did not ask me to say that! But I plan to help him if he runs! Here is Davis’ FB page. Post a polite note if you agree with me!) Second best is to flip back the House in ’21.