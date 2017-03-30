My jaw hit the floor when I read it at Lew Rockwell: Drudge Report saying EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker would call for secession of states in the USA if we continue to support future Brexit-type secessions from the European Union!

Could be fake news after all: it’s on Drudge!

But here is the CNN version. (Can’t be fake if CNN says it, right?)

“The newly elected US president was happy that the Brexit was taking place and has asked other countries to do the same,” European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker said. However, he warned, “if he goes on like that I am going to promote the independence of Ohio and Austin, Texas, in the United States of America.”

Yep he said it. Here is Bloomberg (presumedly also pro-EU):

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker hit back at Donald Trump’s support for the U.K.’s withdrawal from the European Union, saying that he would champion American states that wanted to secede from the union.

SITYS! The EU is not our friend. Now it may have been official policy in the old days to encourage European integration but it ought not be anymore.

The EU politicos have shown their true colors. They already spent $30,000,000 of unaccountable funds to influence (and coerce) our domestic policy – against the death penalty, for so-called climate change, etc. A united EU empire is not, repeat NOT in our best interest. Trump ought to call out the eurocrat politicos in the various nations who place the EU over their own country and then say: We will deal with individual sovereign nations and not the union.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

