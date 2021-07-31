Get Ya Political Life!!!!!

If you find yourself in the creek, you betta start rowin’……”



Q-Tip

The Space Program

A Tribe Called Quest

We Got it from Here… Thank You 4 Your Service 2016.



As a Contributor for Virginia Right, I usually begin my pieces with a quote from an emcee. It shows my extensive knowledge and catalog of Hip Hop music. The above referenced song by my Hip Hop Hero Q-Tip begins with a sample which exclaims, “It’s coming down hard We GOT TO GET OUR S*** TO-GETHER!!!!!



Crisis, crunch time, use it or lose it. It is apparent to me that America is at a fork in the road. We have to make a calculated decision quickly. And over the last week, I have had several conversations with several people. Republicans, Libertarians and Independents. I am Black, however, I am not a Democrat. I honestly believe that I am trapped somewhere in between the Libertarian and Republican parties. Like a nomadic wasteland. And sometimes I feel alone.



I have been speaking to my friends, political leaders, activists, candidates for office and co workers. I have been asking the same question of all these people. “Where do we go from here?”



Option One: With all the RINO (Republican in name only) Republicans who “say” they are conservative but “vote” in support of “liberal” and “leftist” policies our first choice is to take over the Republican Party from the ground up.



Option Two: All the “displaced” or “misplaced” Republicans and fed up enlightened Democrats (of any) can join the Libertarian Party. Former Vice Chair and Sister in the struggle Juanita Walton Billings suggests a complete overhaul of the Libertarian Party of Virginia. She has a detailed written plan she has been sharing with activists such as myself, Donna and Anthony Grebas and Elwood “Sandy” Sanders.



Option Three: Take Over a smaller party for the name. Donna and Anthony Grebas were the first Libertarians to shake my hand when I attended my first meeting of the Patrick Henry Supper Club in Richmond, Virginia. I will never, as long as I live, forget the handshake that Donna gave me. She told me, “Welcome dear!!!” And gave me a very firm once up, once down handshake. All these years later, Auntie Donna and Uncle Tony as my children call them or “Ma” as my wife Mandy calls her are our family away from the rest of our family in New Jersey, Maryland and Texas. Donna was the former 4th CD Chair of the LPVA and Tony was at one time the Volunteer backbone of the Chesterfield County Libertarians community outreach. Donna’s suggestion with her knowledge is for defectors from the LP and the GOP we go to take over the Constitution Party.



Option Four: Brought by Major Mike Webb from Arlington, Virginia. The Major is in deep legal and spiritual warfare with Governor Ralph Northam (known to Libertarians, Republicans and Patriots as King Ralph or Governor Northern Ham) and Attorney General Mark Herring with several Covid-19 cases in opposition to the massive government overreach. Currently, Major Webb is running for the Arlington School Board. Because of his social media onslaught (continued posting of facts, figures and evidence of his perspective) all…..and I do mean all of his social media accounts have been permanently deleted with no ability to appeal. Major Mike suggests we create a loose group of supporters and run independent candidates across the Commonwealth leaving no district uncontested (the sucka s*** that both the Libertarian and Republican parties do when they do not locate a candidate. It is like watching a sports game with no opposing teams…..ridiculous) until we create or move into a new political home.



Option Five: In my opinion with my political nerdy-ness, my Political Science degree from Hampton University, my community activism, my grassroots connections, my business planning /communication experience and my love of God, America and family……I think we need to establish a new Party from the ground up.



Option Six: My long time brother, self made Entrepreneur and Co Host of Talks Over Drinks Markel Prines and my Truck Driver Mentor La-Brian Johnson both say we need to totally abandon politics altogether and build a strong business community to unite and tackle our problems ourselves.



I would be interested to hear what you suggest. But, sadly I know….We got to get our s*** together.