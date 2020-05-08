Gideon Oakes Is Running Again For State Senate in South Dakota!

Not Yet A Sanders Endorsement BUT Perhaps Interview Shortly

Gideon Oakes, the Libertarian who got the third highest percentage in a three way race (nearly 19%), and who arguably lives in one of the most beautiful districts in the USA (the Black Hills of South Dakota) and who was endorsed by Virginia Blogger Sanders in that election is running again in 2020.

It is in effect a special election but it will occur in November and there is no Democrat this time. The incumbent GOP Senator gave up his sent to run for state’s attorney in Fall River County. There will be a primary for the GOP candidate. The LP of South Dakota is slated to vote Oakes their nomination at the state convention this weekend. Here is the LP press release and Oakes’ one. (This is his website.)

I admit: I like this description of maybe you’re a Libertarian…

http://lpsouthdakota.org/

I am most if not all of those items…

Oakes has established himself as a community leader, perhaps giving support to the paradigm from my dear friend Corey Fauconier that libertarian candidates should start small and build up a record of accomplishment. Here is the Gideon bio (from his campaign website):

Oakes and his team (and I understand he had support from throughout the country) visited thousands of doors in 2018. The COVID pandemic has hurt door-knocking but maybe all that contact will pay off.

Oakes has this platform (again from his website):

I will work to reduce government spending and return power to the People.

I will fight to honor the promises we have made to our Veterans.

I will work hard for the ranchers, farmers and others who work so hard for us.

I will stand up for the rights of all South Dakotans, not just those who look, think or pray like me.

I will defend our rights to own and possess firearms and ammunition.

I will always vote to protect an individual’s right to life.

I will be a strong ally and advocate for the tourism industry.

I will support parental rights to educate their children where and how they choose.

I will protect our public resources against mismanagement and irresponsible neglect.

I will demonstrate that the message of Liberty does not stop at any one party’s bounds.

If you want to help Oakes, contact him here and go to Get In Touch. I communicated with him and we’ll see about a blog interview.