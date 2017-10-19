This is a report from the Standard-Examiner. It looks like Ed Gillespie’s campaign is imploding.
RICHMOND, Va. – Ed Gillespie’s perceived snubbing of a former Donald Trump operative he had hired to whip up support for his gubernatorial campaign is causing an uproar among GOP activists already exasperated by Gillespie’s highly cautious stance toward the president.
Jack Morgan had expected to play a key role at a Gillespie rally headlined by Vice President Mike Pence on Saturday in Abingdon, a coal country region that voted overwhelmingly for Trump in November, activists said. But he found himself sidelined.
Gillespie hired Morgan, a colorful evangelical preacher and former 9th Congressional District GOP chairman, as his ambassador to Trump country after nearly losing the June primary to a rival who had run in the president’s bombastic, populist image.
But Gillespie’s campaign did not let Morgan help plan or speak at the rally – over the objections of another GOP candidate who employs Morgan, state Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel, who is running for lieutenant governor and wanted him to introduce her.
Morgan’s wife was so offended that she refused to drive John Whitbeck, chair of the Republican Party of Virginia, to the airport for his return trip, according to the three Republicans familiar with the matter. And in an area of the state that Gillespie needs to turn out in force to overcome Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, D, on Nov. 7, activists took to social media to vent their outrage.
“I will guarantee you all this,” Republican activist William Totten, the Smyth County director for Vogel, wrote on Facebook, “should Ed ever run for anything in politics again I will work my every waking moment to make sure he loses the primary.”
Read the rest of this story here.
About Tom White
Tom is a US Navy Veteran, owns an Insurance Agency and is currently an IT Manager for a Virginia Distributor. He has been published in American Thinker, currently writes for the Richmond Examiner as well as Virginia Right! Blog.Tom lives in Hanover County, Va and is involved in politics at every level and is a Recovering Republican who has finally had enough of the War on Conservatives in progress with the Leadership of the GOP on a National Level.
When Northam called DJT a “narcissistic maniac” he wasted his insult. He should have saved it for ED GILLESPIE. To treat a grassroots campaigner and former Chairman of the 9th District Republican Committee Jack Morgan like this without any regard for the millions of donated dollars for the GOP effort and the year of sacrifice by John Adams and Jill Vogel and their staffers for the “Ticket” demonstrates what self serving sociopaths Ed and John Whitbeck really are
I wouldn’t vote for Ed Gillespie if they were paying $100 a vote on election day. Bet the 9th District doesn’t show up for Ed either. Not after the way they treated Jack Morgan and his lovely wife who are loved by many in SW Virginia.
Ed Gillespie is a RAT ( Republican against Trump)
Can’t wait for this election to be over, so we can FED EX ENRon Ed back to the NJ swamp where he belongs and John Whitbeck can go join the CAIR operatives at the Adams Center where he is most comfortable.