I was keenly interested in the stories in the last day or two on Fifth District Congressman Tom Garrett. I sent the Congressman an encouraging text message (yes that is my teenage children cheering in the background at the idea: My Dad texted someone?) that he needs to stay in Congress and run again in 2018.

My readers know well I have known and have supported Tom for some time – I knew him when he and Rusty McGuire were assistant attorney generals and Rusty was running for Hanover Commonwealth’s Attorney and Tom for Louisa CA (I helped Rusty more than Tom and Tom won – see maybe my help is not good for you! 🙂 ); and we’ve gone back a long way at this blog for Tom; but I do think Tom Garrett needs to stay in Congress.

Tom’s not a swamp creature. He’s willing to stand up for what’s right. Here (The Senator Norment controversy) and here (the willingness to consider a discharge petition against Speaker Ryan). Or Tom’s help for a Libertarian against a Democrat. Let’s remember that discharge petition was for a clean repeal of the odious Obamacare.

Even the issue of fundraising is critical: Swamp creatures can get all sorts of money (and not all who have money are swamp creatures) from the usual suspects. I am reasonably sure the GOP will get behind Tom to save the House. Tom is also reported to be a Freedom Caucus member.

So, let’s get behind Cong. Tom Garrett in the Fifth!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

