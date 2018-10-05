John Fredericks, rapidly becoming the talk radio giant in the Commonwealth, (I recall in 2013 trying to piece together amid static to hear Sarvis on a Fredericks affiliate in Hampton Roads! Now, he is all over Virginia and outside of it, too! See below this paragraph:) was in Northern Virginia with various pols and analysts, mostly Democrats but one former GOP congressman Tom Davis, and there was actually a prediction that Libertarian Senate candidate Matt Waters could get as high as 7%. (If so, he would beat Rob Sarvis for highest percentage in the South for a LP statewide candidate!)

But one of the speakers made an error: That in 2013 Sarvis won ballot access for the LP! I almost drove off the road this morning! (I did send later in the day a text to Fredericks but I know he reads this blog – for which we are honored!) But the LP DID NOT get ballot access with the Sarvis six plus percent in 2013 – the Libertarians need to get TEN percent.

“Party” or “political party” means an organization of citizens of the Commonwealth which, at either of the two preceding statewide general elections, received at least 10 percent of the total vote cast for any statewide office filled in that election. The organization shall have a state central committee and an office of elected state chairman which have been continually in existence for the six months preceding the filing of a nominee for any office. (Emphasis added)



I would AGAIN plead with my GOP friends who cannot vote Stewart to:

Vote for sure! Vote for down ticket races like Brat or even (hold your nose if necessary) Comstock!

Vote for the Libertarian Waters to help open up Virginia politics.

But the LP did not waste their ballot access from Sarvis – in most other states, they would have had ballot access it is true – but in the Old Dominion, a political party needs ten percent. That needs reform. Three to five percent is sufficient to weed out the non-serious parties but allow new parties to form and grow.

