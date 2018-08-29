Quantcast

Categorized | News

Good News! I am one of the 500 to Preview the Movie Indivisible!

Posted on August 29, 2018.

I did get approved for the previewing of the movie Indivisible (for more info – read this post) and we should have a blog post on this NLT Thursday evening!

May it turn followers of Christ against unnecessary wars and meddling in other nations’ internal affairs!

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CommentLuv badge

Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

Check out NewsMax!

Sign up for Virginia Right Once Daily Email Digest

No Spam - ever! We send a daily email with the posts of the previous day. Unsubscribe at any time.
* = required field

Submit a Blog Post!

Submit a Blog Post for our 'Boots on the Ground' feature

Click Here for Instructions on How to Submit a Post

Google Ad

Google Ad

Follow Us Anywhere!

Google Ad

The Watcher’s Council

Archives

%d bloggers like this: