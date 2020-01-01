Good News: Lawsuit Filed By Three States to Block “Ratification” of the ERA

Alabama, Louisiana and South Dakota ally in Northern District of Alabama Federal Court

This is great news as the year starts out! This suit, filed by the states of Alabama, Louisiana and South Dakota (Alabama and Louisiana did not ever ratify and South Dakota rescinded their prior ratification before 1979) seeks a ruling that the ERA cannot be ratified without a new process.

Here is one article. (Let me thank lowkell at Blue Virginia for this scoop!)

I am not crazy about the tone of the lawsuit -almost an apology – or its length (Simply say the ERA should not be part of the Constitution and to pretend to ratify it is by definition irreparable harm and that South Dakota can act to rescind its prior ratification as an act of the sovereign representatives of the people.) but some group or voters here in the Commonwealth needs to agree with this suit. Our AG, Mark Herring, will probably seek to intervene if Virginia “ratifies” this misbegotten amendment.