This is an astounding result: A sitting incumbent Republican US Senator has endorsed a Libertarian candidate for the same office in another state: Former NM Governor and US Senator candidate Gary Johnson.
It is astounding that I gravely doubt this has ever happened before.
It is also astounding that this helps secure the idea that Johnson CAN win.
The GOP Senator is Kentucky’s Rand Paul. Here is the story from US News and World Report:
Former New Mexico governor and current Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate Gary Johnson picked up the endorsement of Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky on Tuesday in his effort to unseat an incumbent Democrat.
“Gary Johnson is a true fiscal conservative,” Paul said in his endorsement statement. “As Governor, he reduced the size of government while improving services. He cut taxes, and he set what may be a record by vetoing more than 700 unnecessary pieces of legislation.
“His leadership on issues of government overreach, protecting Americans’ Fourth Amendment rights against mass surveillance, and common sense foreign policy is sorely needed in the United States Senate, for New Mexico and the nation.
This is major news! Perhaps we WILL have the first Libertarian US Senator: Gary Johnson.
I would like to thank Joe Enroughty for the tip!
Independence, Integrity and Intellect. Paul has them all. Consider the decline in identifying as republicrats & democans with voter registration.
Obviously we would like to see the public recognition occur much more quickly than it is, but increasing numbers of Americans are finally waking up to the truth………both major political party establishments are corrupted , some would say beyond repair.
Unless & until this creates waves of Libertarians being elected the future of a self representative form of government continues it’s own destruction. I have repeatedly said that their is no difference any longer between the two parties , other than the platitudes and slogans they chant at every election cycle. They no sooner take their seats than they return to the progressive tax & spend policies that will bankrupt America. We witness daily evidence of this at every level of government.
Trump is a political anomaly , the first good faith effort to actually change anything has been met with resistance at every turn. Johnson would serve in that vein, as he did as Governor. Vetoing 700 pieces of legislation shows his genuine commitment to put the genie back in the bottle
God Speed Gary Johnson
Bob Shannon King William