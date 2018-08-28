This is an astounding result: A sitting incumbent Republican US Senator has endorsed a Libertarian candidate for the same office in another state: Former NM Governor and US Senator candidate Gary Johnson.

It is astounding that I gravely doubt this has ever happened before.

It is also astounding that this helps secure the idea that Johnson CAN win.

The GOP Senator is Kentucky’s Rand Paul. Here is the story from US News and World Report:

Former New Mexico governor and current Libertarian U.S. Senate candidate Gary Johnson picked up the endorsement of Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky on Tuesday in his effort to unseat an incumbent Democrat.

Here is Reason’s coverage:

“Gary Johnson is a true fiscal conservative,” Paul said in his endorsement statement. “As Governor, he reduced the size of government while improving services. He cut taxes, and he set what may be a record by vetoing more than 700 unnecessary pieces of legislation. “His leadership on issues of government overreach, protecting Americans’ Fourth Amendment rights against mass surveillance, and common sense foreign policy is sorely needed in the United States Senate, for New Mexico and the nation.

This is major news! Perhaps we WILL have the first Libertarian US Senator: Gary Johnson.

I would like to thank Joe Enroughty for the tip!

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...