Disenfranchise: to deprive someone of the right to vote, deprived of power right or privlige.

In the mainstream media especially of late our friends on the left have alleged that the right is participating in “voter suppression”. And since the right is allegedly doing so on such a grand scale, the liberal press has been running with this side of the narrative.

For the past three weeks, the Richmond Free Press (what I have come to call the Richmond O-Pressed) has been running a story about Richmond City Councilman Parker Agelasto of the 5th District.

According to what has been openly reported, Councilman Agelasto has moved from the 5th District to the 1st District. Members of the community brought their concerns regarding this move to the Councilman. Because of the move, the constituents were asking for the Councilman to vacate his seat. Mr. Agelasto did not vacate his seat, he made a statement that he would not be seeking re-election in 2020.

Well the constituents I do not think were very happy with that press release so a few other things started to happen. Three potential stops in the progress of this story.

First stop, Richmond City Registrar Kirk Showalter. Since Councilman Agelasto no longer lives in the 5th District, the complaining residents where trying to contest his voter registration. Think that would be relatively simple right?! Wrong!

As of December 6, 2018 Ms. Showalter advised that under current state law, the City Registrar does not have the authority to hear Councilman Agelasto is “improperly registered”.

Second stop Richmond City Council. Surely they would be able to address this issue right?! Wrong again! According to City Council President Chris Hillbith at the advice of City Attorney Allen L. Jackson, this does not propose a legal matter that the City Council can address. City Attorney Jackson advised from a former Virginia Attorney General change in voter registration must be proven by the party alleging the change. (That would mean that the Members of the government are saying the constituents have the burden of proof).

Third step (whew, are you not growing tired of attempting to navigate city government) the Richmond Electorial Board did what? They also advised there was not authority for them to act and left this matter in the hands of the City Registrar, Ms. Showalter.

Well, since the governmental officials allege the burden is on the people, let us look to see what the people need to do in order to be heard.1

As a Libertarian, this is right up my alley because it is what we have to do every cycle. The constituents would be required to collect 1,200 signatures in order to have the courts get involved. I think that is the way to go since the City Attorney, City Council, City Registrar nor the State Board of Elections wanted to step in.

The thing that makes me the most concerned is by moving out of district, Councilman Agelasto has disenfranchised the voters of the 5th District.

I reached out to Councilman Agelasto and I was told that he was unavailable for comment.

About Corey Fauconier Corey “Sage” Fauconier is a native of Cambria Heights, Queens, New York who currently resides in Henrico, Virginia. He is a graduate of Hampton University with a degree in Political Science (1994) and a Paralegal Studies Certificate (1996). Former Libertarian Candidtate for Virginia State Senate 2017. First Black Communications Chair of the Libertarian Party (2016), Hip Hop voice for the Libertarian Pary of Virginia and North Carolina.

Share this: Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print

Pinterest

Tumblr

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...