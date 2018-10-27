Kennedy is a show on the Fox Business Network that comes up at 9 pm Monday through Fridays. It is hosted by Lisa Kennedy Montgomery.

Breaking blog news (thanks Eric Bowling) is that Matt Waters, yes Virginia’s own Matt Waters, LP candidate for US Senate, will be on this show MONDAY night (10/30) at 9 PM along with the LP candidate for NY Governor, Larry Sharpe. Sharpe, described by News Growl as a “rock star” among Libertarians, was polled recently with an astounding 13 percent.

So let’s all get out and watch Kennedy Monday night. Right now Matt’s trying to get $10 grand for radio ads. Let’s get Matt up to ten percent and salvage a disappointing US Senate campaign with ballot access for the LP that will open up politics in the Old Dominion.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

