Quantcast

Categorized | News

Great NEWS: Libertarian US Senate Nominee Matt Waters Slated to be on Fox Business Monday Nite!

Posted on October 27, 2018.

Kennedy is a show on the Fox Business Network that comes up at 9 pm Monday through Fridays.  It is hosted by Lisa Kennedy Montgomery.

Breaking blog news (thanks Eric Bowling) is that Matt Waters, yes Virginia’s own Matt Waters, LP candidate for US Senate, will be on this show MONDAY night (10/30) at 9 PM along with the LP candidate for NY Governor, Larry Sharpe.   Sharpe, described by News Growl as a “rock star” among Libertarians, was polled recently with an astounding 13 percent.

So let’s all get out and watch Kennedy Monday night.  Right now Matt’s trying to get $10 grand for radio ads.  Let’s get Matt up to ten percent and salvage a disappointing US Senate campaign with ballot access for the LP that will open up politics in the Old Dominion.

About Elwood Sanders

Elwood "Sandy" Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia's first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CommentLuv badge

Tom White Says:

Nothing is more conservative than a republican wanting to get their majority back. And nothing is more liberal than a republican WITH a majority.

Check out NewsMax!

Sign up for Virginia Right Once Daily Email Digest

No Spam - ever! We send a daily email with the posts of the previous day. Unsubscribe at any time.
* = required field

Submit a Blog Post!

Submit a Blog Post for our 'Boots on the Ground' feature

Click Here for Instructions on How to Submit a Post

Google Ad

Google Ad

Follow Us Anywhere!

Google Ad

The Watcher’s Council

Archives

%d bloggers like this: