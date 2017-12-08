In another wonderful example of great news unprecedented in recent US history:

U.S. Quits Migration Pact, Saying It Infringes on Sovereignty

This is the NYTimes article I got the headline from.

Isn’t it wonderful? Let’s try this headline again!

Here’s a highlight or two:

“While we will continue to engage on a number of fronts at the United Nations, in this case, we simply cannot in good faith support a process that could undermine the sovereign right of the United States to enforce our immigration laws and secure our borders,” Secretary of State Rex W. Tillerson said in a statement on Sunday. *** Mr. Trump’s United Nations ambassador, Nikki R. Haley, said in the statement announcing the withdrawal that the declaration contained “numerous provisions that are inconsistent with U.S. immigration and refugee policies and the Trump administration’s immigration principles.”

Technically there is yet no treaty, that will be debated in 2018. But the Times called it a “political declaration” and they must have seen language that was unacceptable and could not stop it. America First!

But it is fabulous!

BUT not enough: I got a few more treaties for the US to GET OUT of:

The UN Framework Convention on Climate Control

The International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights

And any other treaty that requires a report to foreigners. Mandatory reports to foreigners is not authorized by the Constitution.

We should also “unsign” these treaties:

Convention on Eradication of Discrimination Against Women (abortion among other issues)

Convention on the Rights of the Child (threatens parental rights)

Convention on Rights of the Disabled (threatens parental and homeschool rights as well and also requires us to answer to foreigners and is a trojan horse for other treaties)

So, this is a good start. For more info, can go here and here for status of US on UN treaties. (It’s actually a pretty good record.)

Thanks to patriot Sue Long for this hat tip.

About Elwood Sanders Elwood “Sandy” Sanders is a Hanover attorney who is an Appellate Procedure Consultant for Lantagne Legal Printing and has written ten scholarly legal articles. Sandy was also Virginia’s first Appellate Defender and also helped bring curling in VA! (None of these titles imply any endorsement of Sanders’ views)

