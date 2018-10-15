I just happened to find the endorsed list from the anti-gun rights group Everytown For Gun Safety while I was looking for something else and I found a little gem! First some background:

Here’s a blurb about how former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg has helped Everytown:

In 2014 he helped to establish the non-profit Everytown for Gun Safety, which formed as a merger between Mayors Against Illegal Guns and the grassroots group Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America. The organization launched with a $50 million commitment from Bloomberg, who currently serves on its advisory board.

Fifty MILLION dollars? Maybe it is conservative/libertarian(s) who ought to worry about the One Percent!

But here is the list for 2018 in Virginia (emphasis added):

VIRGINIA

Tim Kaine, U.S. Senate

Elaine Luria, U.S. House District 2

Abigail Spanberger, U.S. House District 7

Don Beyer, U.S. House District 8

Jennifer Wexton, U.S. House District 10

Lookie what we have here! Spanberger got endorsed by the Bloomberg anti-gun rights group!

Now if you are considering a vote for the Libertarian in this race, let me remind you what Joe Walton’s position on guns (got to scroll down to near the end) is:

2nd Amendment

Respect the 2nd Amendment and ensure responsible gun ownership Responsible gun owners are not a problem for society Irresponsible people should not be gun owners A strong background check system is the only way to make a difference

I do not support arming teachers; I support school resource officers, improved school security, and improved social services and wrap-around care from communities.

I do not support ‘bump stocks,’ they are tantamount to machine guns but less accurate.

There is wide jurisprudence for regulating the time, place, and manner of Constitutional Rights and other behavior. Americans are subject to limits on free speech. Americans are subjected to extensive checks for over-the-counter medicines, prescription drugs, boarding a plane, driving a car, buying certain chemicals – all under the auspices of saving lives. Protecting fellow Americans – and especially young children in school – with an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure; the ounce of prevention saves lives, the pound of cure costs lives before it takes effect.



With all due respect, if that is libertarian, I am a Trotskyist! If you want more, go here. And what about this little gem I found on Walton’s website from his Twitter page:

Congratulations to @ SpanbergerVA07 for an impressive fundraising round! We’re happy to see the energy for leadership other than from @ DaveBratVA7th!

I don’t think Walton is being gracious. He wants to see Dave Brat lose.

And just another little gem (I hope the LP does not kick me out – I’ll have to join UKIP I suppose! 🙂 ) from Walton’s twitter account:

Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any state on account of sex. #ERAnow #equality #genderequality #VAratifyERA #ERAinVA #1stateto38

The ERA is anti-libertarian – it increases Congress’ power to reach such areas as domestic relations law and employment law in the name of “equality”. Women will be drafted! And it’s not necessary.

Walton is not a traditional libertarian and certainly not so on guns. Brat is best on gun rights.

Elwood Sanders

